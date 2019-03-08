Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Hornchurch Christmas Cracker 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 November 2019

The Mayor of Havering Cllr Michael Deon Burton gets some help in turning on the Christams lights in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

The Mayor of Havering Cllr Michael Deon Burton gets some help in turning on the Christams lights in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Residents gathered in Hornchurch's town centre for the annual Christmas Cracker on Saturday.

Morganna and Dame Nanny Fanny from the Queen's Theatre's Robin Hood pantomime assisted the Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton with turning on the Christmas lights in the High Street on November 16.

You may also want to watch:

Residents enjoyed performances from Razzamataz Theatre and carol singers, arts and crafts at North Street Hall and festive stalls in the high street.

This year Viva Dental Studios hosted the Santa's Grotto where youngsters were able to meet Father Christmas and receive a special present.

Staff at Viva Dental Studios join Santa in his Grotto at the Hornchurch Christmas Cracker 2019. Picture: Ken MearsStaff at Viva Dental Studios join Santa in his Grotto at the Hornchurch Christmas Cracker 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

On Thursday, November 21 it's the turn of Upminster to light up Christmas from 3.30pm to 6pm and the traditional Rainham Village Christmas Fayre will be held on Saturday, December 7 starting at 10am.

Harold Hill is switching on its Christmas lights at the Hilldene Shopping Centre on Monday, December 2.

Related articles

Most Read

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Isthmian League: Romford 2 Coggeshall Town 3

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019

A&Es struggle to keep up as national waiting time performance hits new low

Along with hospitals across England, east London's A&Es are struggling to meet targets to help the most injured patients. Picture: PA Images / Lynne Cameron.

Wanted: Police search for man following robberies at Romford and Dagenham betting shops

Police are looking for Ben Mark Hilton following four robberies at betting shops in Romford and Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Romford Christmas Lights 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Havering Mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton and S Club 3 turn on the Romford Christmas lights. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Isthmian League: Romford 2 Coggeshall Town 3

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019

A&Es struggle to keep up as national waiting time performance hits new low

Along with hospitals across England, east London's A&Es are struggling to meet targets to help the most injured patients. Picture: PA Images / Lynne Cameron.

Wanted: Police search for man following robberies at Romford and Dagenham betting shops

Police are looking for Ben Mark Hilton following four robberies at betting shops in Romford and Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Romford Christmas Lights 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Havering Mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton and S Club 3 turn on the Romford Christmas lights. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers boss Taylor delighted at response with huge Aldershot thrashing

Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the fourth goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Hornchurch Christmas Cracker 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

The Mayor of Havering Cllr Michael Deon Burton gets some help in turning on the Christams lights in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

East Area Command police officers launch Christmas Tree Appeal 2019

East Area Command police officer Fay Rapling. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A&Es struggle to keep up as national waiting time performance hits new low

Along with hospitals across England, east London's A&Es are struggling to meet targets to help the most injured patients. Picture: PA Images / Lynne Cameron.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists