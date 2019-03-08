Gallery

Hornchurch Christmas Cracker 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

The Mayor of Havering Cllr Michael Deon Burton gets some help in turning on the Christams lights in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Residents gathered in Hornchurch's town centre for the annual Christmas Cracker on Saturday.

Morganna and Dame Nanny Fanny from the Queen's Theatre's Robin Hood pantomime assisted the Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton with turning on the Christmas lights in the High Street on November 16.

You may also want to watch:

Residents enjoyed performances from Razzamataz Theatre and carol singers, arts and crafts at North Street Hall and festive stalls in the high street.

This year Viva Dental Studios hosted the Santa's Grotto where youngsters were able to meet Father Christmas and receive a special present.

Staff at Viva Dental Studios join Santa in his Grotto at the Hornchurch Christmas Cracker 2019. Picture: Ken Mears Staff at Viva Dental Studios join Santa in his Grotto at the Hornchurch Christmas Cracker 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

On Thursday, November 21 it's the turn of Upminster to light up Christmas from 3.30pm to 6pm and the traditional Rainham Village Christmas Fayre will be held on Saturday, December 7 starting at 10am.

Harold Hill is switching on its Christmas lights at the Hilldene Shopping Centre on Monday, December 2.