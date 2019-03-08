Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Video

Hornchurch Can't Sing Choir raises more than £2,000 for Alzheimer's singing groups

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 16 July 2019

The Hornchurch Can't Sing Choir

The Hornchurch Can't Sing Choir

Archant

A Hornchurch choir that supports people who've previously been told they can't sing is celebrating a comeback this year.

The Hornchurch Can't Sing Choir raised funds for an Alzheimer's Society group and presented its first concert since a new director took over, at the Holy Cross Church in Hornchurch in April.

They entertained an audience of more than 170 people with folksongs from around the world.

Tom Rodgers recently took over the role of director of music for the choir from John Morris who founded the group in 1999.

He told the Recorder: "The choir had been around for about 20 years and was on the brink of closing before I took over.

"This would mean the loss of a musical ensemble that its members valued greatly for many reasons - some for the social aspect, some because it gave confidence to their enjoyment of singing and some because it offered a lifeline away from loneliness."

Throughout the 2018/19 academic year, the choir raised £2,275 for the borough's Singing For The Brain groups run by the Alzheimer's Society.

The club supports carers and people living with dementia.

"This is a fantastic amount of money to raise for a local community group, particularly considering the social focus on dementia created over recent months," said Tom.

Doreen Gross, 80, from Upminster has a neurological condition and is a wheelchair user.

She said: "The Can't Sing Choir is my lifeline. It's a great morale booster and a wonderful stress reliever.

"This last year I've gone through a lot with my health.

"I can go there feeling really down and within five minutes I feel absolute joy.

"It's a nice sensation of belonging to a club. It gives us tremendous confidence."

This summer the Hornchurch Can't Sing Choir joined the United Singers for its performances.

They also performed at the Hornchurch Methodist Church on Sunday, July 7.

The choir has around 40 members and they meet weekly on a Wednesday afternoon at the Hornchurch Methodist Church in the High Street during term time.

It's open to anyone who wants to sing, and particularly those who have been told that they can't sing.

Visit hornchurchcantsingchoir.co.uk.

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Warwickshire banking on youngster to prevent Essex defeat

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Hornchurch Can’t Sing Choir raises more than £2,000 for Alzheimer’s singing groups

The Hornchurch Can't Sing Choir

Beam Park: 78pc of first wave of homes built on controversial new Rainham and Dagenham estate already sold

An artist's impression of how the completed Beam Park development may look. Picture: Countryside

‘Nothing is impossible’: Romford disability rights campaigner honoured with honorary law doctorate

Mark Brookes was presented with an honorary doctorate by the University of Kent. Picture: Dimensions/Matt Wilson

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists