There With You: Hornchurch charity, WaveLength, teams up with BBC to provide radios to the elderly

Since 1939, WaveLength has provided media technology to people who are lonely and most in need. Initially giving wirelesses, the charity now gives radios, tablets, and televisions. Picture: WaveLength Charity WaveLength Charity

Hornchurch charity WaveLength, along with BBC Local Radio, is teaming up with manufacturers and retailers to offer free radios to the elderly.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There With You - the Romford Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis. There With You - the Romford Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.

WaveLength has been providing the disadvantaged with radios almost since the dawn of radio itself, since the 1930s, and now in partnership with BBC Local Radio, they aim to ensure as many people as possible have access to radio is a vital source of news, information and companionship, during this time of great uncertainty.

It comes as millions of people are forced to stay in their homes and isolate from their friends and families because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Part of the BBC’s Make A Difference campaign, it will be giving away digital radios to people nominated by Local Radio listeners and is running across all 39 BBC Local Radio stations in England and is aimed at connecting communities.

ake a Difference is a coordinated campaign run across all of 39 BBC Local Radio stations in England. It aims to work as a virtual community notice board, linking together those who want to give help with those in need. Since it started, the BBC’s Local Radio stations have been receiving more than 8,000 calls a day from members of the public.

The radios have been donated by Argos, Currys PC World, John Lewis & Partners, Pure and Roberts Radio and will be distributed by loneliness charity WaveLength, who provide technology to those who are lonely and most in need. Manufacturer Duracell UK will provide batteries.

Director general of the BBC, Tony Hall said: “Local Radio is a lifeline at this time and has never been more important as a source of trusted local news and information, and also as a companion for people who are isolating.”

Chief executive of WaveLength, Tim Leech said: “WaveLength has been fighting loneliness for the last 80 years. We are delighted to come together with all partners to help provide radios to those over 70s most in need. This is what WaveLength was born to do!”

From Monday March 30, anyone can nominate someone for a free radio by completing an online application form.

If you are not in need of a radio, but want to help, you can donate to Wavelength’s Loneliness Foundation Fund.