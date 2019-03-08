Search

Loneliness Awareness Week: Hornchurch charity's report shows how technology can help isolated people

PUBLISHED: 12:08 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 17 June 2019

This Loneliness Awareness Week the Hornchurch charity WaveLength released a new report about loneliness. Picture: Ken Mears.

People felt less lonely after receiving technology from a Hornchurch charity, a new report has revealed.

WaveLength is a national charity that provides free tablets, radios and TVs to those who are suffering from loneliness.

For Loneliness Awareness Week (June 17 to 21), the charity published a report by Professor Martin Webber, director at York's International Centre for Mental Health Social Research which showed how technology can have a positive influence on someone who is lonely.

Using survey data collected from more than 445 people over two years, research by the University of York showed that individuals rated their own health more positively after receiving and using their new technology.

Study participants were on average 44 years old and more than 50per cent had been homeless and experienced more mental health.

Tim Leech, chief executive of the charity, said: "As one of the oldest loneliness charities, it was vital for us to evaluate the impact of our work, especially in light of the debates over technology.

"Our latest report shows that everyday media technology has a real role to play in helping people to feel less lonely.

"The results of this study should lead to a greater recognition of the valuable role technology can play in fighting loneliness, alongside other forms of support."

Visit wavelength.org.uk/everydaytechnology to read the report.

