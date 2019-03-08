Hornchurch loneliness charity nominated for Essex TV's Charity of the Year Award

Essex Dementia Care beneficiaries using tablet computer given by WaveLength. Picture: WaveLength Archant

A Hornchurch charity that aims to fight loneliness using technology has been shortlisted for an award that recognises the positive impact it has made in the community.

WaveLength in the High Street has been nominated for Essex TV's Charity of the Year Award.

The award recognises a strong charity model that enables its organisation to effectively help others and bring positive impact and success within communities.

WaveLength provides radios, televisions and tablet computers to help people connect with the outside world.

Tim Leech, chief executive of WaveLength said: "We are delighted to be shortlisted for Essex TV's Charity of the Year, especially in our 80th year of fighting loneliness.

"We're looking forward to meeting inspiring charities, businesses and individuals at the awards evening."

WaveLength recently gave a set of tablet computers to Essex Dementia Care, who provides one-to-one support for people with dementia, alongside respite and emotional support for their main care givers.

Mark Hinson, Dementia Practitioner said: "The tablets are a familiar item, it's like using a fork.

"Once you've learnt the skill of using it, then it becomes second nature - so the tablets are very helpful."

Visit wavelength.org.uk to find out more.