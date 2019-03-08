Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch loneliness charity nominated for Essex TV's Charity of the Year Award

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 November 2019

Essex Dementia Care beneficiaries using tablet computer given by WaveLength. Picture: WaveLength

Essex Dementia Care beneficiaries using tablet computer given by WaveLength. Picture: WaveLength

Archant

A Hornchurch charity that aims to fight loneliness using technology has been shortlisted for an award that recognises the positive impact it has made in the community.

WaveLength in the High Street has been nominated for Essex TV's Charity of the Year Award.

The award recognises a strong charity model that enables its organisation to effectively help others and bring positive impact and success within communities.

WaveLength provides radios, televisions and tablet computers to help people connect with the outside world.

You may also want to watch:

Tim Leech, chief executive of WaveLength said: "We are delighted to be shortlisted for Essex TV's Charity of the Year, especially in our 80th year of fighting loneliness.

"We're looking forward to meeting inspiring charities, businesses and individuals at the awards evening."

WaveLength recently gave a set of tablet computers to Essex Dementia Care, who provides one-to-one support for people with dementia, alongside respite and emotional support for their main care givers.

Mark Hinson, Dementia Practitioner said: "The tablets are a familiar item, it's like using a fork.

"Once you've learnt the skill of using it, then it becomes second nature - so the tablets are very helpful."

Visit wavelength.org.uk to find out more.

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Hornchurch residents oppose plans to replace single bungalow with six two-storey houses

An aerial view of the bungalow in Haynes Road, Hornchurch, which developers are planning to demolish and replace with six two-storey houses.

Remembrance Day 2019: Hundreds gather in Romford to remember soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice

Romford Remembrance Day service and parade in Romford Town Centre. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Queen’s and King George hospitals to pilot blue wristband scheme for dementia patients

Alina Stevens, of BHRUT's dementia team, with the new wristbands. Picture: BHRUT

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Hornchurch residents oppose plans to replace single bungalow with six two-storey houses

An aerial view of the bungalow in Haynes Road, Hornchurch, which developers are planning to demolish and replace with six two-storey houses.

Remembrance Day 2019: Hundreds gather in Romford to remember soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice

Romford Remembrance Day service and parade in Romford Town Centre. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Queen’s and King George hospitals to pilot blue wristband scheme for dementia patients

Alina Stevens, of BHRUT's dementia team, with the new wristbands. Picture: BHRUT

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering Dolphins to hold Swimathon for CRY

Havering Dolphins are holding a charity Swimathon in support of Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) on December 7

Former Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin to invest in Romford FC

Former Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin who has now joined Romford FC (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Basketball: Injury-hit Leopards lose again

Leopards coach Tom Baker talks to his players (pic Paul Phillips)

Hornchurch loneliness charity nominated for Essex TV’s Charity of the Year Award

Essex Dementia Care beneficiaries using tablet computer given by WaveLength. Picture: WaveLength

Six fire engines called out to blaze at Romford vehicle workshop

Red Watch at Romford fire station show off the new fire engine
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists