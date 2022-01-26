News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Use it or lose it': More sign-ups needed to save food delivery service

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:00 AM January 26, 2022
Angie

Tapestry manager Angie Jones carrying fresh meals to the van. - Credit: Tapestry

A charity's food delivery service for people in need is in danger of having to stop if more users do not sign up. 

Tapestry gives support to elderly people and those living with dementia, with a primary focus on preventative care and support at home from its hub in Hornchurch. 

Since the start of the Covid pandemic, Tapestry’s food delivery service has delivered more than 28,000 meals to vulnerable people in the community.  

Those in need are charged a fee of £8.50 for a hot two-course meal which is made by Tapestry’s chefs and delivered to the service user's door.  

Nick

Head chef at Tapestry's head office in Hornchurch Nick Brown. - Credit: Tapestry

It was previously funded by the National Lottery and Barclays bank, but recent months the charity has subsidised it.  

Tapestry chief executive Tony Lowe asked people to “spread the word” of the service or risk it having to stop.  

Salmon meal

A salmon meal prepared by Tapestry chefs. - Credit: Tapestry

He said: “We are a charity and a social business, so for us to keep the service going the solution is simple, we just need more people to use it.  

“It really is a ‘use it or lose it’ situation. 

“We know there are many more people who need and would benefit from the service, we just need to make people aware it’s here for them.” 

