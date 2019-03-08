Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hornchurch charity First Step invites residents to great day of golf to raise vital funds

PUBLISHED: 11:59 23 August 2019

MD of Frontier Voice Peter Southgate, Upminster Golf Club Secretary Russell Winmill and Michelle Mitchell at a previous First Step golf club event. This year's golf day will take place at the Theydon Bois Golf Club. Picture: Ken Mears

MD of Frontier Voice Peter Southgate, Upminster Golf Club Secretary Russell Winmill and Michelle Mitchell at a previous First Step golf club event. This year's golf day will take place at the Theydon Bois Golf Club. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Popular Hornchurch charity First Step is hosting a golf day to raise vital funds for its work supporting youngsters with disabilities.

Residents are invited to take part in a special golf day on Friday, September 20 at the Theydon Bois Golf Club in Theydon Road, Epping. Picture: First StepResidents are invited to take part in a special golf day on Friday, September 20 at the Theydon Bois Golf Club in Theydon Road, Epping. Picture: First Step

Residents are invited to take part on Friday, September 20 at the Theydon Bois Golf Club in Theydon Road, Epping.

The day will include a golfers' breakfast, 18 holes, dinner and an evening presentation.

You may also want to watch:

First Step, in Tangmere Crescent, works with around 100 families each year, providing support to children with special needs or disabilities.

Mark Halls, chief executive, said: "We have had such amazing support from the Romford Recorder, and through that we have gained so many supporters who are committed to supporting the work of First Step with families of children with special needs and/or disabilities.

"We would love you to get your teams together and have a great day of golf, not forgetting Hole 19! whilst raising much needed funds.

"Your generosity makes so much difference to the lives of our families and children."

Visit firststep.org.uk or call 01708 556355 to buy tickets and find out how you can sponsor the event.

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

‘I had 12 tumours in my neck’: Upminster cancer survivor launches products to ease painful side effects of chemotherapy

Beth Botham from Upminster has started her own business producing cancer care kits called Rejuvenate. Picture: Lea Salmon

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

‘I had 12 tumours in my neck’: Upminster cancer survivor launches products to ease painful side effects of chemotherapy

Beth Botham from Upminster has started her own business producing cancer care kits called Rejuvenate. Picture: Lea Salmon

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Gidea Park & Romford look to respond against bottom club Southend

Sadiqullah Kamal of Gidea Park. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Harold Wood skipper Perrin insists promotion is still in their hands ahead of run in

S Khan of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019

Brentwood face two tough tests as they chase trophies

Nick Winter of Brentwood looks on as Kieran Scarlioli adds to the Hornchurch total during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

Daggers boss Taylor eager to build on Harrogate win

Chike Kandi of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists