Hornchurch charity First Step invites residents to great day of golf to raise vital funds

MD of Frontier Voice Peter Southgate, Upminster Golf Club Secretary Russell Winmill and Michelle Mitchell at a previous First Step golf club event. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Popular Hornchurch charity First Step is hosting a golf day to raise vital funds for its work supporting youngsters with disabilities.

Residents are invited to take part in a special golf day on Friday, September 20 at the Theydon Bois Golf Club in Theydon Road, Epping. Picture: First Step Residents are invited to take part in a special golf day on Friday, September 20 at the Theydon Bois Golf Club in Theydon Road, Epping. Picture: First Step

Residents are invited to take part on Friday, September 20 at the Theydon Bois Golf Club in Theydon Road, Epping.

The day will include a golfers' breakfast, 18 holes, dinner and an evening presentation.

First Step, in Tangmere Crescent, works with around 100 families each year, providing support to children with special needs or disabilities.

Mark Halls, chief executive, said: "We have had such amazing support from the Romford Recorder, and through that we have gained so many supporters who are committed to supporting the work of First Step with families of children with special needs and/or disabilities.

"We would love you to get your teams together and have a great day of golf, not forgetting Hole 19! whilst raising much needed funds.

"Your generosity makes so much difference to the lives of our families and children."

Visit firststep.org.uk or call 01708 556355 to buy tickets and find out how you can sponsor the event.