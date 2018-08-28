Search

Singers entertain guests at Hornchurch charity’s annual Christmas Concert

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 December 2018

The Fairlytes Singers performed Christmas carols and festive songs at First Step's Christmas concert on Friday, December 14.

Archant

A well-known Hornchurch charity welcomed old and new friends to their annual Christmas concert.

First Step in Tangmere Crescent, a charity that supports youngsters with disabilities, held a special Christmas concert on Friday, December 14.

It was announced that Gerry Byrne, McDonald’s franchisee, would be supporting Tasty Treats for 2019 as a sponsor for the charity’s weekly events.

The Fairlytes Singers choir entertained guests with popular Christmas carols and songs including Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Away in a Manger and I’m Dreaming Of A White Christmas.

Jane Keane, chairwoman of Fairlytes Singers said: “We loved to see the responses from the wonderful audience members - nans, parents and children. It’s so rewarding.

Mark Halls and Gerry Byrne who confirmed his support as sponsor of Tasty Treats for 2019 at First Step's Christmas Concert on Friday, December 14. Photo: Michelle MitchellMark Halls and Gerry Byrne who confirmed his support as sponsor of Tasty Treats for 2019 at First Step's Christmas Concert on Friday, December 14. Photo: Michelle Mitchell

“The children loved it getting their jingling bells out. There was a really good sense of Christmas in the room.”

Children from the charity’s playgroups also took part, singing and jingling their bells along to We Wish You a Merry Christmas, while First Step volunteers helped them by signing the words of the song.

Mark Halls, CEO of First Step told the Recorder: “I think it’s been fantastic to see the number of people here and to actually feel the spirit that there is in the room.

“The people here are just absolutely committed to the cause - ensuring that the children receive the support that they so much need.

First Step held a special Christmas concert on Friday, December 14.First Step held a special Christmas concert on Friday, December 14.

“It’s lovely to have the children in and for them to be an inclusive part of what’s going on.”

The Hornchurch Harmonies Women’s Institute donated some delicious treats for guests to enjoy, including shortbread and a lemon drizzle cake.

“We think [First Step] is a brilliant organisation,” said Val one of the bakers from the institute.

“This is something we can do once a year to help them.”

The Hornchurch Harmonies raised £156 for the charity from their sales of the cakes.

First Step celebrated 30 years of supporting families and children with disabilities and special needs this year.

To support the charity visit either Amazon Smile or Give as You Live.

For more information visit firststep.org.uk.

