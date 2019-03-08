Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hornchurch children’s charity First Step at risk of closure

PUBLISHED: 12:07 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 11 March 2019

First Step in Hornchurch is at risk of closure due to financial difficulties. Photo: Ken Mears

First Step in Hornchurch is at risk of closure due to financial difficulties. Photo: Ken Mears

Archant

A well-known Hornchurch charity that supports youngsters with disabilities and special needs is at risk of closure due to lack of funds.

The First Step charity is celebrated it's 30th anniversary last year and will now be launching its social enterprise plan to be able to continue delivering its services. Photo: Ken MearsThe First Step charity is celebrated it's 30th anniversary last year and will now be launching its social enterprise plan to be able to continue delivering its services. Photo: Ken Mears

First Step is launching a social enterprise appeal following an announcement that the charity has reached a critical stage in its fundraising efforts.

Since First Step’s funding was withdrawn by Havering Council in 2017, the charity has been able to continue delivering its services by drawing on the finite source of its reserves.

However, the charity has now reached a critical stage and it will be launching an immediate plan of action.

First Step faces three options, to significantly reduce its services supported by one or two members of staff from September 1, or continue with delivery virtually unchanged which would result in the charity closing by March 2020.

A final option to avoid both of these scenarios is to launch an appeal to sustain First Step for the future.

The charity will be holding a meeting on Wednesday, March 13 to deliver its plan for social enterprise.

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step said: “We strongly encourage our community of parents, past parents, carers, supporters, funders, corporate partners, staff and volunteers, as well as the wider community, to please support the plan and attend if possible.

“If you are unable to join us at First Step please follow the meeting on Facebook Live.

“The future of First Step is wholly reliant on those of us who know how essential our support is to families of children with special needs, and disabilities.

“We hope you will help in making this social enterprise a reality.”

The meeting will take place from 7pm with a 7.30pm in Tangmere Crescent. To reserve a place contact Mark.Halls@firststep.org.uk.

To support First Step visit justgiving.com/firststep.

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row man charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A man was stabbed in Tees Drive this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Public meeting to be tonight to discuss council’s application to destroy Upminster’s Pitch and Putt

Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Maps

Ice hockey: Raiders 10 Peterborough 1

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row man charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A man was stabbed in Tees Drive this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Public meeting to be tonight to discuss council’s application to destroy Upminster’s Pitch and Putt

Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Maps

Ice hockey: Raiders 10 Peterborough 1

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Essex Leopards look to seal play-off place at Bradford

Essex Leopards Asante Sandiford in action (Pic: Paul Phillips)

West Ham crash to embarrassing defeat at lowly Cardiff

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Justham hails crucial clean sheet for Daggers in success over Bromley

Elliot Justham thanks the Dagenham & Redbridge fans after the win over Bromley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Raiders defenceman Cooper pleased to win player of the month despite Thunder loss

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper was named player of the month for February (pic John Scott)

Stelling set for another epic walking challenge

Jeff Stelling on a previous walk (pic Jeremy Banks)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists