Hornchurch care charity Tapestry celebrates 70th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 10:28 28 January 2019

Allison, 90, at Tapestry's 70th anniversary birthday celebrations

Archant

A Hornchurch charity that supports the elderly launched a series of celebratory events for its 70th anniversary.

Hornchurch's Tapestry kicked off a series of 70th anniversary celebrations last week.Hornchurch's Tapestry kicked off a series of 70th anniversary celebrations last week.

In 1949 a group of people came together to form the Hornchurch Urban District Council Old Peoples Welfare Committee.

The charity has evolved over the years to become the social business and charity, Tapestry.

Tapestry launched its birthday celebrations with a party for volunteers, staff and clients at Tapestry’s wellbeing centres in Paines Brook Court in Harold Hill and HOPWA House in Hornchurch on Wednesday, January 23.

“Havering has the highest concentration of older people in London and, as such, has one of the highest concentrations of people living with dementia also,” said a spokeswoman from the charity.

“Austerity cuts, which have removed historical levels of support, have provided challenges to the voluntary sector as a whole in Havering.

“Tapestry has responded by becoming a social business and reducing the need to secure grants and donations to deliver its day-to-day services.”

