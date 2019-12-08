Search

Man in critical condition after scooter crashes with bus in Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 15:05 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 08 December 2019

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a bus crashed with an electric scooter in Hornchurch on Sunday, December 8. Picture: Google Maps

A 43-year-old man is in a critical condition after his electric scooter collided with a bus in Hornchurch this morning.

Police were called to reports of a serious collision involving a route N365 bus and an electric scooter in Hornchurch Road at the junction with Abbs Cross Lane at around 12.40am on Sunday, December 8.

The 43-year-old rider of the scooter was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

His family has been informed.

The driver of the bus stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and are appealing for witnesses.

They would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision, the moments leading up to it, or anyone who may have captured it on a dash cam.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874 or via 101 quoting reference Cad 271/08Dec.

