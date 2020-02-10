Hornchurch bridal shop donates nearly £10,000 worth of dresses to Smile charity's free prom dress appeal

LottieLew bridal shop in Hornchurch donated the dresses to the Smile charity in Harold Wood. Picture: Megan Phillips Archant

A Hornchurch bridal shop stunned staff at a Harold Wood charity by donating 55 dresses to its Free Prom appeal.

Smile in Church Road recently launched its Free Prom appeal which calls on residents to donate old prom dresses and funds to help young women attend their school prom.

The charity, which stands for Support Motivate Invest Lead and Evolve, was surprised by a significant donation from LottieLew bridal boutique in Suttons Lane.

A spokeswoman from the charity said: "We were overwhelmed with the generosity from a local business, we have work with many boutiques over the years but Lottie Lew was a new partnership this year and to give us 55 new dresses at a [recommended retail price] of £9,995 was just shocking.

"We currently have over 200 beautiful gowns in stock with a week of collections still in the pipeline.

"Our first two dates for fittings are full. So for anyone financially struggling to purchase a prom dress or suit should contact the team to avoid disappointment."

Visit smilelondonessex.com.