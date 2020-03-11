Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch 10-year-old stars alongside Martin Freeman in Sky's comedy series about trials of parenthood

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 March 2020

George Wakeman from Hornchurch stars in Sky's comedy Breeders series alongside Martin Freeman. Picture: Sky UK Limited

George Wakeman from Hornchurch stars in Sky's comedy Breeders series alongside Martin Freeman. Picture: Sky UK Limited

©Sky UK

A Hornchurch 10-year-old boy hopes to one day be as big as Martin Freeman after performing alongside the Hobbit actor in a new Sky comedy series.

George Wakeman from Hornchurch stars in Sky's comedy Breeders series alongside Martin Freeman. Picture: Sky UK LimitedGeorge Wakeman from Hornchurch stars in Sky's comedy Breeders series alongside Martin Freeman. Picture: Sky UK Limited

After appearing in Channel 4's The Secret Life of Five-year-olds in 2016, George Wakeman is back on our TV screens in a new role in comedy show, Breeders.

Freeman and Daisy Haggard play Paul and Ally, two parents who are muddling their way through parenthood.

George told the Recorder: 'My character is Luke Worsley and the show is about family life.

'It's a dark comedy because it also shows the parents shouting and there's a part where a pet dies.'

George in hair and make up on set of Sky's Breeders TV show. Picture: Leanne WakemanGeorge in hair and make up on set of Sky's Breeders TV show. Picture: Leanne Wakeman

He acted in the pilot of the show two years ago and was thrilled to be asked back to part in the TV show.

Proud mum Leanne said: 'I think they liked the chemistry between George and Jayda Eyles [who plays Ava] and so they invited him back.

'I'm extremely proud. I don't know how he does it.

'He's so young and he does so many after school activities as well.'

George Wakeman from Hornchurch stars in Sky's comedy Breeders series. Picture: Sky UK LimitedGeorge Wakeman from Hornchurch stars in Sky's comedy Breeders series. Picture: Sky UK Limited

You may also want to watch:

George added: 'In the beginning I was pretty nervous but once I filmed the pilot I felt OK.

'For the show I wasn't nervous at all because I knew we could just go again.'

George attends the Pauline Quirke Academy drama school in Romford at weekends and is a pupil at Lancashire Academy.

George Wakeman from Hornchurch features in Sky's comedy series Breeders which airs on March 12. Picture: SJ PhotographyGeorge Wakeman from Hornchurch features in Sky's comedy series Breeders which airs on March 12. Picture: SJ Photography

'It was very fun and we actually did a lot of games when we weren't filming,' said George.

'[Martin] is a really funny guy. We ended up playing ping pong together.

'He was really good. I think I only got one point off him.'

George was provided with a tutor to help him keep up to date with his studies during the three months it took to film Breeders.

George Wakeman from Hornchurch attends the Pauline Quirk Academy in Greenwich and was awarded ''performer of the week'. Picture: Leanne WakemanGeorge Wakeman from Hornchurch attends the Pauline Quirk Academy in Greenwich and was awarded ''performer of the week'. Picture: Leanne Wakeman

He said: 'We did some of the filming in an old factory and they built the set inside it.

'I would love to make acting my career.

'It's such a fun thing to do. I would love to grow up doing it and become a big star like Martin Freeman.'

Breeders airs on Sky One on Thursday, March 12 at 10pm.

Related articles

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Woman hit by bus in Rainham

A bus collided with a woman in her sixties in Dagenham Road. Picture: Magdalena Hammond

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Woman hit by bus in Rainham

A bus collided with a woman in her sixties in Dagenham Road. Picture: Magdalena Hammond

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Essex under-16s wrap up season with Sussex victory

Essex under-16's in action against Sussex at Parkside Stadium (Pic: Emma Froment/www.essexfa.com)

McMahon left frustrated that Daggers did not defend box properly in defeat to Fylde

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch 10-year-old stars alongside Martin Freeman in Sky’s comedy series about trials of parenthood

George Wakeman from Hornchurch stars in Sky's comedy Breeders series alongside Martin Freeman. Picture: Sky UK Limited

Bootleg Blondie pays tribute to rock band at Hornchurch’s Queen’s Theatre

Debbie Harris and the Bootleg Blondie tribute band will soon be performing at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch. Picture: Bootleg Blondie

Where are the richest wards in Havering?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics
Drive 24