Hornchurch 10-year-old stars alongside Martin Freeman in Sky's comedy series about trials of parenthood
PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 March 2020
©Sky UK
A Hornchurch 10-year-old boy hopes to one day be as big as Martin Freeman after performing alongside the Hobbit actor in a new Sky comedy series.
After appearing in Channel 4's The Secret Life of Five-year-olds in 2016, George Wakeman is back on our TV screens in a new role in comedy show, Breeders.
Freeman and Daisy Haggard play Paul and Ally, two parents who are muddling their way through parenthood.
George told the Recorder: 'My character is Luke Worsley and the show is about family life.
'It's a dark comedy because it also shows the parents shouting and there's a part where a pet dies.'
He acted in the pilot of the show two years ago and was thrilled to be asked back to part in the TV show.
Proud mum Leanne said: 'I think they liked the chemistry between George and Jayda Eyles [who plays Ava] and so they invited him back.
'I'm extremely proud. I don't know how he does it.
'He's so young and he does so many after school activities as well.'
George added: 'In the beginning I was pretty nervous but once I filmed the pilot I felt OK.
'For the show I wasn't nervous at all because I knew we could just go again.'
George attends the Pauline Quirke Academy drama school in Romford at weekends and is a pupil at Lancashire Academy.
'It was very fun and we actually did a lot of games when we weren't filming,' said George.
'[Martin] is a really funny guy. We ended up playing ping pong together.
'He was really good. I think I only got one point off him.'
George was provided with a tutor to help him keep up to date with his studies during the three months it took to film Breeders.
He said: 'We did some of the filming in an old factory and they built the set inside it.
'I would love to make acting my career.
'It's such a fun thing to do. I would love to grow up doing it and become a big star like Martin Freeman.'
Breeders airs on Sky One on Thursday, March 12 at 10pm.