Hornchurch 10-year-old stars alongside Martin Freeman in Sky's comedy series about trials of parenthood

George Wakeman from Hornchurch stars in Sky's comedy Breeders series alongside Martin Freeman.

A Hornchurch 10-year-old boy hopes to one day be as big as Martin Freeman after performing alongside the Hobbit actor in a new Sky comedy series.

George Wakeman from Hornchurch stars in Sky's comedy Breeders series alongside Martin Freeman.

After appearing in Channel 4's The Secret Life of Five-year-olds in 2016, George Wakeman is back on our TV screens in a new role in comedy show, Breeders.

Freeman and Daisy Haggard play Paul and Ally, two parents who are muddling their way through parenthood.

George told the Recorder: 'My character is Luke Worsley and the show is about family life.

'It's a dark comedy because it also shows the parents shouting and there's a part where a pet dies.'

George in hair and make up on set of Sky's Breeders TV show.

He acted in the pilot of the show two years ago and was thrilled to be asked back to part in the TV show.

Proud mum Leanne said: 'I think they liked the chemistry between George and Jayda Eyles [who plays Ava] and so they invited him back.

'I'm extremely proud. I don't know how he does it.

'He's so young and he does so many after school activities as well.'

George Wakeman from Hornchurch stars in Sky's comedy Breeders series.

George added: 'In the beginning I was pretty nervous but once I filmed the pilot I felt OK.

'For the show I wasn't nervous at all because I knew we could just go again.'

George attends the Pauline Quirke Academy drama school in Romford at weekends and is a pupil at Lancashire Academy.

George Wakeman from Hornchurch features in Sky's comedy series Breeders which airs on March 12.

'It was very fun and we actually did a lot of games when we weren't filming,' said George.

'[Martin] is a really funny guy. We ended up playing ping pong together.

'He was really good. I think I only got one point off him.'

George was provided with a tutor to help him keep up to date with his studies during the three months it took to film Breeders.

George Wakeman from Hornchurch attends the Pauline Quirk Academy in Greenwich and was awarded ''performer of the week'.

He said: 'We did some of the filming in an old factory and they built the set inside it.

'I would love to make acting my career.

'It's such a fun thing to do. I would love to grow up doing it and become a big star like Martin Freeman.'

Breeders airs on Sky One on Thursday, March 12 at 10pm.