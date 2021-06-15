Hornchurch 10-year-old takes on walking challenge for lifeboat charity

Published: 1:51 PM June 15, 2021

Arthur Brown wants to raise “as much money as possible” for the RNLI. - Credit: Kate Brown

A Hornchurch cub scout has been inspired by his group's “influencer” Zoom sessions to take on his own challenge.

The 10-year-old member of the Second Elm Park group, Arthur Brown, has pledged to walk the 4.3-kilometre border of Elm Park twice to raise funds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The RNLI depends on donations to provide volunteer lifeboat crews across the UK and Ireland at their “busiest beaches”.

Arthur completed his first lap around the border on June 2 in 26C heat and will complete his second lap by the end of the month with the rest of the cubs.

He was inspired by “Chris the coastwalker”, who shared his story with the group; he planned to walk 11,000 miles of mainland British coastline to raise funds for BBC’s Children in Need charity.

You may also want to watch:

Another of the cubs' Zoom talks was held by a member of the RNLI who spoke of the charity's work to raise funds and save lives at sea.

Inspired by these two sessions, Arthur came up with an idea to walk the border of Elm Park twice and combined it with working towards achieving his team leader challenge badge, which is the highest award achievable as a cub.

Wanting to raise “as much money as possible” in aid of the RNLI, Arthur has set a goal of £200 and has raised a total of £105 so far from six donations.

Arthur said: "I want to help as much as I can to help save people in danger at sea.

"It's important because it's getting hotter and more people will be at the beach and you never know what can happen.

"People will want to visit the UK beaches because they can't travel to other countries so this is why I want to raise money to help people."

Arthur’s dad Peter Brown said: “We’re really proud of the idea he has come up with and that he has been influenced by these inspirational people during the pandemic.

“He wants to raise good money for a great cause.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/arthurbrown10 to find out more.



