Hornchurch remembers Second World War Battle of Britain with anniversary exhibition

Residents gathered to remember 79 years since the Battle of Britain in Hornchurch. Picture: Andrew Ruff Archant

Residents remembered a significant Second World War battle on its 79th anniversary at an exhibition in Hornchurch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents gathered to remember 79 years since the Battle of Britain in Hornchurch. Picture: Andrew Ruff Residents gathered to remember 79 years since the Battle of Britain in Hornchurch. Picture: Andrew Ruff

Sunday, September 15 saw national commemorations around the UK for Battle of Britain Day.

Historian Richard Smith organised an anniversary exhibition at the Essex Wildlife Ingrebourne Valley Visitors Centre in Hornchurch Country Park.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "The exhibition displayed the history of the three month battle, with photographs and text along with uniforms, aircraft relics and models and visual documentaries.

"This was supported by acclaimed aviation artist Barry Weekley, Steve Beale of the Spitfire Society and Peter Van-Den Assem from The Royal British Legion, Elm Park.

"At approximately 11am, there was a brief ceremony and wreath laying followed by a minute's silence to remember the 507 pilots and personnel who were killed during the battle."

Also in attendance was Nigel Carver from the RAF Living History Group, who was in great demand throughout the day, talking to the public about RAF procedure and artefacts.