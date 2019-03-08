Search

Advanced search

New tricks: Hornchurch band made up of retired people raises funds for Saint Francis Hospice

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 August 2019

Members of the ZIATIKA ESSEX band at a performance raising funds for Saint Francis Hospice in July. Picture: Kerry Newton

Members of the ZIATIKA ESSEX band at a performance raising funds for Saint Francis Hospice in July. Picture: Kerry Newton

Archant

A group of pensioners who decided to spend their retirement learning how to play new instruments have raised more than £4,000 for a hospice charity.

The ZIATIKA ESSEX band is made up of people who took up a musical intrusment after retirement. Picture: Kerry NewtonThe ZIATIKA ESSEX band is made up of people who took up a musical intrusment after retirement. Picture: Kerry Newton

Ziatika Essex is made up of nine people, four of whom learnt a new instrument when they retired.

After Barry Newton, 73, retired in 2014 from his job as a lecturer at Landaff College in Wandsworth, he decided to fulfil his childhood dream of learning to play the drums.

He told the Recorder: "I played the drums a little bit when I was 12 and I've always loved them.

"I asked myself what I wanted to do after I retired and I knew that was it.

"I went to a local teacher and she showed me the basics.

"At first I was playing indoors on my own, but then we started picking up various people."

The band gets its name from sciatic nerve pain and they chose to support Saint Francis Hospice's charity with their performances.

You may also want to watch:

Ziatika Essex comprises Mick Holland on lead guitar, Mick Barrett on rhythm guitar, Steve Davis on bass guitar, Chris West on keyboard and four singers; Roy Weston, Pat Newton, Sue Collier and Sue Barrett.

They have retired from a variety of professions, including a telephone engineer, city broker, accountant, cab co-ordinator and one member who worked in shipping.

The Hornchurch Conservative Club kindly lets the band use their space in North Street to practise and perform.

At the band's most recent event, they raised £769.50 for Saint Francis Hospice.

This brings the total amount they have raised from their performances for the Havering-atte-Bower hospice to £4,496.66.

The band play mostly music from the 50s, 60s and 70s with songs by Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones and Cliff Richard.

"We thoroughly enjoy it and we're all very good friends," said Barry.

"There are no prima donnas.

"We push each other and make sure everyone gets a chance to get involved."

Ziatika Essex will next play at St George's Church in Southend Road, Rainham on Saturday, September 21 from 7pm to 9pm.

Most Read

Upminster distraction theft: Costa Coffee to investigate allegations of ‘unethical behaviour’ after Dagenham barista raises concerns of pay deductions

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford’s former co-working space The Retailery to be renamed and taken over by new operator

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Most Read

Upminster distraction theft: Costa Coffee to investigate allegations of ‘unethical behaviour’ after Dagenham barista raises concerns of pay deductions

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford’s former co-working space The Retailery to be renamed and taken over by new operator

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Latest from the Romford Recorder

T20: Essex set for must-win clash with Kent

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates catching out Aaron Finch during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Kia Oval on 29th August 2019

Urchins must give Wingate respect warns boss Stimson

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team during Hornchurch vs Kingstonian, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th August 2019

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Local referee urges others to attend futsal course

The Essex FA are running a futsal referee course in October (www.essexfa.com)

Bowler Panesar says promotion may be too soon for Shenfield

Monty Panesar of Shenfield (L) looks on during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists