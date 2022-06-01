News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Hornchurch baby to follow in grandmother’s footsteps as youngest on street at Queen’s Jubilee party

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 4:01 PM June 1, 2022
Sandra Morrison and her granddaughter, Tilly Hart

Sandra Morrison and her granddaughter, Tilly Hart. Tilly's mother, Katherine Hart, says she will be the youngest baby on their Hornchurch street for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Katherine Hart

Nearly 70 years after her grandmother was named youngest baby on the street at the Queen’s coronation, a five-month-old is due to follow in her footsteps. 

Sandra Morrison, 71, was born in 1951, and received a certificate from Newham Council for her status as the youngest baby on her street at the Queen’s 1953 coronation. 

At the time she lived in Colman Road, Canning Town, although she later moved to Hornchurch, which is where her daughter Katherine Hart and granddaughter Tilly Hart also live. 

The certificate itself is made out to a Sandra Batt, which was her maiden name. 

Sandra Morrison's certificate from the Queen's coronation

Sandra Morrison's certificate from the Queen's coronation - Credit: Katherine Hart

Sandra described the fact her granddaughter will follow in her tracks as the youngest baby at their Platinum Jubilee street party as a “wonderful coincidence”. 

Katherine, 38, added: “Growing up I used to look at my mum's certificate and enjoy hearing the story of her being the youngest baby.  

“Little did I know that my own daughter would also be the youngest baby at the Platinum Jubilee and be passed down the certificate from my Mum!” 

From left to right, Katherine Hart, her daughter, Tilly, and Sandra Morrison, Tilly's grandmother

From left to right, Katherine Hart, her daughter, Tilly, and Sandra Morrison, Tilly's grandmother - Credit: Katherine Hart

As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service. Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available for £9.99 online and in-store.  

Order online by clicking this link www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee. Find shops stocking the magazine near you by heading over to seymour.co.uk/storefinder/. Select 'Our Queens Platinum Reign' from the drop-down menu along with your postcode and radius. 

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Hornchurch News
Havering News
East London News

