Hornchurch baby to follow in grandmother’s footsteps as youngest on street at Queen’s Jubilee party
- Credit: Katherine Hart
Nearly 70 years after her grandmother was named youngest baby on the street at the Queen’s coronation, a five-month-old is due to follow in her footsteps.
Sandra Morrison, 71, was born in 1951, and received a certificate from Newham Council for her status as the youngest baby on her street at the Queen’s 1953 coronation.
At the time she lived in Colman Road, Canning Town, although she later moved to Hornchurch, which is where her daughter Katherine Hart and granddaughter Tilly Hart also live.
The certificate itself is made out to a Sandra Batt, which was her maiden name.
Sandra described the fact her granddaughter will follow in her tracks as the youngest baby at their Platinum Jubilee street party as a “wonderful coincidence”.
Katherine, 38, added: “Growing up I used to look at my mum's certificate and enjoy hearing the story of her being the youngest baby.
“Little did I know that my own daughter would also be the youngest baby at the Platinum Jubilee and be passed down the certificate from my Mum!”
