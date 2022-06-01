Sandra Morrison and her granddaughter, Tilly Hart. Tilly's mother, Katherine Hart, says she will be the youngest baby on their Hornchurch street for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Katherine Hart

Nearly 70 years after her grandmother was named youngest baby on the street at the Queen’s coronation, a five-month-old is due to follow in her footsteps.

Sandra Morrison, 71, was born in 1951, and received a certificate from Newham Council for her status as the youngest baby on her street at the Queen’s 1953 coronation.

At the time she lived in Colman Road, Canning Town, although she later moved to Hornchurch, which is where her daughter Katherine Hart and granddaughter Tilly Hart also live.

The certificate itself is made out to a Sandra Batt, which was her maiden name.

Sandra Morrison's certificate from the Queen's coronation - Credit: Katherine Hart

Sandra described the fact her granddaughter will follow in her tracks as the youngest baby at their Platinum Jubilee street party as a “wonderful coincidence”.

Katherine, 38, added: “Growing up I used to look at my mum's certificate and enjoy hearing the story of her being the youngest baby.

“Little did I know that my own daughter would also be the youngest baby at the Platinum Jubilee and be passed down the certificate from my Mum!”

From left to right, Katherine Hart, her daughter, Tilly, and Sandra Morrison, Tilly's grandmother - Credit: Katherine Hart

