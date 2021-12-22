Hornchurch author to release debut dark suspense novel

Gary Kruse's debut novel, Badlands, will be released on Amazon on January 21, 2022. - Credit: Gary Kruse

A Hornchurch writer will mark the new year with the release of his debut suspense novel.

Gary Kruse, 42, described this novel - Badlands - as a “dark suspense” which tells the tale of “deception, betrayal and conspiracy”.

He is “thrilled to be joining the talented roster of authors" at publishers Darkstroke.

The tale is set in St Agnes on the north Cornwall coast, and follows protagonist Megan “Williow” Rae as she returns to her home town six years after running away.

On her return, Willow finds her sister embroiled in a local scandal and falls into a web of murderous conspiracy.

Gary first visited the "rugged coastline around St Agnes” in 2015 and was inspired; he knew he “had found the perfect setting for a story”.

He added: “I wanted to write a modern tale of smugglers, deception and conspiracy and Badlands is the result.”

Badlands will be available to preorder before its release on January 21.