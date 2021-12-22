Hornchurch author to release debut dark suspense novel
- Credit: Gary Kruse
A Hornchurch writer will mark the new year with the release of his debut suspense novel.
Gary Kruse, 42, described this novel - Badlands - as a “dark suspense” which tells the tale of “deception, betrayal and conspiracy”.
He is “thrilled to be joining the talented roster of authors" at publishers Darkstroke.
The tale is set in St Agnes on the north Cornwall coast, and follows protagonist Megan “Williow” Rae as she returns to her home town six years after running away.
On her return, Willow finds her sister embroiled in a local scandal and falls into a web of murderous conspiracy.
Gary first visited the "rugged coastline around St Agnes” in 2015 and was inspired; he knew he “had found the perfect setting for a story”.
He added: “I wanted to write a modern tale of smugglers, deception and conspiracy and Badlands is the result.”
Most Read
- 1 Ex TOWIE star jailed for conspiring to supply 1kg of cocaine
- 2 Hear Hear!: Romford earwax-cleaning business warns clients against common bathroom item
- 3 Hospital puts patients in former office in bid to tackle ambulance queues
- 4 Developer lodges appeal against Gallows Corner Tesco planning refusal
- 5 Woman warns of fatal feline coronavirus which almost killed her kitten
- 6 Trafalgar Square-style public art planned for 1,000-home development at former ice rink site
- 7 'Never Forget You': Teen's song pays tribute to Brentwood boys who died
- 8 Three men convicted after 'vicious and prolonged' machete attack
- 9 'No one should miss out': Upminster Costa offers free meals on Christmas Day
- 10 Traffic cameras at 13 new sites recommended for approval
Badlands will be available to preorder before its release on January 21.