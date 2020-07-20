Search

Advanced search

ASK Italian Hornchurch staff ‘completely gutted’ as restaurant closes without notice

PUBLISHED: 13:37 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 20 July 2020

ASK Italian Hornchurch won't be reopening after staff spend months on furlough waiting to return. Picture: Google

ASK Italian Hornchurch won't be reopening after staff spend months on furlough waiting to return. Picture: Google

Google

Hornchurch ASK Italian is closing and around 20 furloughed employees are being made redundant.

According to former waiter Ethan Cabezas, on July 2 staff received an update from the head chef who was also the liaison with parent company Azzurri, informing them that the company had been bought by investment bank Bridgepoint but it was no cause for concern. The letter read: “We as a company are very strong and one of the strongest in the hospitality industry, so don’t panic. This will not affect any of us on a restaurant level, I have been through this before and nothing will change.

“The plan when to reopen sites all depends on when we get these new investors. We will open up 16 sites and if that goes well we will progress into opening up more sites quickly.

“If it goes bad then we will be cautious in going forward. When we open they think with the new procedures we will only lose 30-40 per cent of trade.”

Only employees who have worked at the branch for two and half years qualify for a redundancy package, confirms assistant manager Maclaren Wildego.

You may also want to watch:

She started at ASK in November last year, having started as a waitress and being promoted. She hoped to make her way up to supervisor.

“The news was just completely out of the blue and was completely gutting. It was all going so well, if we could just have some notice we could have at least been more prepared.

“We were assured throughout lockdown that we would be coming back, it was all just false hope really.”

Ethan added: “Not even an hour [of notice]. I was expecting to be working full time when we reopened. Some of our 20 staff have children under five and some who are pregnant. Everyone was quite upset as it came very out of the blue.”

The Hornchurch ASK staff say that Zizzi’s in Station Road is to remain open.

The Azzurri group confirmed it is closing 75 ASK, Zizzi’s and Coco di Mama sites but could not confirm which ones as it is still undergoing the “review process.”

The company also said that they have done their best to keep employees informed about the ongoing situation about furlough and reopening, and say the letter from the head chef was not verified by or issued by Azzurri.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

ASK Italian Hornchurch staff ‘completely gutted’ as restaurant closes without notice

ASK Italian Hornchurch won't be reopening after staff spend months on furlough waiting to return. Picture: Google

Array Essex: Kem Cetinay gives a sneak peek at new Harold Wood restaurant

Array Essex, formally the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Wood, was originally scheduled for a June opening. Picture: Lap Design Studio

Coronavirus: Latest figures show reduced number of new Universal Credit claims in Havering

Signage for the Department for Work and Pensions; Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

239 Rainham apartments given go-ahead by Havering Council

Council gives go-ahead for 239 homes in Rainham. Picture: Havering Council

Heritage: Tribute to brave Royal Liberty School teacher Roy LeMin 60 years on

Roy LeMin taught at the Royal Liberty School in Gidea Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

ASK Italian Hornchurch staff ‘completely gutted’ as restaurant closes without notice

ASK Italian Hornchurch won't be reopening after staff spend months on furlough waiting to return. Picture: Google

Array Essex: Kem Cetinay gives a sneak peek at new Harold Wood restaurant

Array Essex, formally the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Wood, was originally scheduled for a June opening. Picture: Lap Design Studio

Coronavirus: Latest figures show reduced number of new Universal Credit claims in Havering

Signage for the Department for Work and Pensions; Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

239 Rainham apartments given go-ahead by Havering Council

Council gives go-ahead for 239 homes in Rainham. Picture: Havering Council

Heritage: Tribute to brave Royal Liberty School teacher Roy LeMin 60 years on

Roy LeMin taught at the Royal Liberty School in Gidea Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Boxing: Britain’s world heavyweight title hopefuls over history

Heavyweight boxers Joe Louis and Tommy Farr breakfast in London

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 20

Brazil's Ronaldo takes on the Republic of Ireland's Stephen Carr during an international friendly at Lansdowne Road, Dublin

ASK Italian Hornchurch staff ‘completely gutted’ as restaurant closes without notice

ASK Italian Hornchurch won't be reopening after staff spend months on furlough waiting to return. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Latest figures show reduced number of new Universal Credit claims in Havering

Signage for the Department for Work and Pensions; Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

England in race against time against West Indies

England’s Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies’ Shamarh Brooks