Hornchurch artist organises exhibition in tribute to her mum

A Hornchurch woman is hosting an art exhibition in tribute to her mother.

Tashi Khan is displaying her own pieces as well as those of seven other artists in a show dedicated to their mothers.

The exhibition is especially poignant for Tashi after her mum died in November.

She said: “This whole show is a tribute to my mum. It started as a project to display all my art and installations in my garden, but word got out and other artists joined me as they wanted to appreciate and pay tribute to their mums too.”

The group use a variety of mediums for their work, including oil, acrylics and mixed media.

Tashi is hoping to exhibit the works in the back garden of her home, 184 Elm Park Avenue, if the weather permits.

The show, Exotic Blend - 10, will be open from 4pm on July 31 and August 1, 7 and 8. For more, contact info@tashikhan.co.uk.