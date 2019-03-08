Hornchurch apprentice wins trophy for London at National Apprenticeship Awards
PUBLISHED: 10:03 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 18 September 2019
Archant
A 21-year-old woman from Hornchurch was delighted to win a national apprenticeship award which recognises her work with the National Theatre.
Sophie Barrett came across the National Theatre apprenticeship a day before the applications closed.
Her apprenticeship has led to her meeting Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and getting a scholarship from the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust.
You may also want to watch:
On Friday, September 13 she was announced as he winner of the NOCN Group Award for Intermediate Apprentice of the Year for London at a ceremony in Glazier Hall in South Bank.
Sophie said: "I just finished my apprenticeship, so to win the award today feels like it's rounded off very nicely.
"It feels great - I'm just very happy."
Education secretary Gavin Williamson, added: "Apprenticeships change lives, improve businesses and support local communities, so it's great to see such a diverse range of employers and apprentices being recognised for their great work.
"I wish them all the best of luck for the final award ceremony in November."