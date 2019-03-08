Search

Hornchurch apprentice wins trophy for London at National Apprenticeship Awards

PUBLISHED: 10:03 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 18 September 2019

L-R: Steve Latus from the National Apprenticeship Service, Sophie Barrett andTim Powell from the London Fire Brigade. Picture: National Apprenticeship Service

L-R: Steve Latus from the National Apprenticeship Service, Sophie Barrett andTim Powell from the London Fire Brigade. Picture: National Apprenticeship Service

Archant

A 21-year-old woman from Hornchurch was delighted to win a national apprenticeship award which recognises her work with the National Theatre.

Sophie Barrett came across the National Theatre apprenticeship a day before the applications closed.

Her apprenticeship has led to her meeting Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and getting a scholarship from the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust.

On Friday, September 13 she was announced as he winner of the NOCN Group Award for Intermediate Apprentice of the Year for London at a ceremony in Glazier Hall in South Bank.

Sophie said: "I just finished my apprenticeship, so to win the award today feels like it's rounded off very nicely.

"It feels great - I'm just very happy."

Education secretary Gavin Williamson, added: "Apprenticeships change lives, improve businesses and support local communities, so it's great to see such a diverse range of employers and apprentices being recognised for their great work.

"I wish them all the best of luck for the final award ceremony in November."

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Dozens of firefighters tackling roof fire in Romford road

Firefighters were called to Epping Close, Romford at 8.28am to reports of a roof alight.

Long read: What the Recorder learned out on police patrol with the officers of Operation Gambler

Recorder chief reporter Matt Clemenson joined officers from the Metropolitan and Essex Police services for Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Dagenham scout Jodie Chesney fatally stabbed in Harold Hill was a 'blameless individual' caught up drug dealers' quarrel, court told

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

'I was on autopilot': Queen's Hospital lead nurse saves life of motorist suffering heart attack on day off

Lead nurse for emergency care and acute medicine at BHRUT Jack Stevens. Picture: BHRUT

