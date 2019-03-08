Hornchurch apprentice wins trophy for London at National Apprenticeship Awards

A 21-year-old woman from Hornchurch was delighted to win a national apprenticeship award which recognises her work with the National Theatre.

Sophie Barrett came across the National Theatre apprenticeship a day before the applications closed.

Her apprenticeship has led to her meeting Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and getting a scholarship from the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust.

On Friday, September 13 she was announced as he winner of the NOCN Group Award for Intermediate Apprentice of the Year for London at a ceremony in Glazier Hall in South Bank.

Sophie said: "I just finished my apprenticeship, so to win the award today feels like it's rounded off very nicely.

"It feels great - I'm just very happy."

Education secretary Gavin Williamson, added: "Apprenticeships change lives, improve businesses and support local communities, so it's great to see such a diverse range of employers and apprentices being recognised for their great work.

"I wish them all the best of luck for the final award ceremony in November."