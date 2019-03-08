Search

Hornchurch Sea Cadets inspected and found to be ship shape

PUBLISHED: 14:00 14 March 2019

Hornchurch and Upminster Sea Cadets had their bi-annual inspection and were found to be ship shape by officers. Photo: Sandra Rowse

Sandra Rowse

Hornchurch and Upminster Sea Cadets had their bi-annual inspection and were found to be ship shape by officers.

This year, the unit inspection on Tuesday, March 5, was led by the London area officer from the Royal Navy and was supported by other dignitaries including sea cadet officers, the Mayor of Havering, and the Royal Marine Association.

Parents and supporters of the unit were invited to attend the event to see the inspection and to hear about the range of activities, courses and events that have taken place during the year.

During 2018 the cadets participated in off shore sailing, rowing, seamanship skills, first aid, football competitions, in addition to supporting other events including Remembrance Day and the Mayor of Havering’s civic dinner for Burn’s Night.

Officer in charge Tom Luddington expressed his thanks to the cadets for all their hard work over the year, saying not only were they were a credit to the unit but to the Sea Cadet organisation.

