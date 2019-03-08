Hornchurch and Upminster Sea Cadets plant trees at Jutland Wood in memory of casualties of First World War naval battle

Hornchurch and Upminster’s sea cadet unit went on an historic trip to help plant trees at Jutland Wood last month.

The grup of Havering youngsters joined the Woodland Trust and the Royal Naval Association to plant trees at Langley Wood - England's designated commemorative woodland for the Battle of Jutland.

The entire wood stands as tribute to the lives of those who gave their life for their country at the Battle of Jutland – the largest naval battle of the First World War.

The project aims to plant 6,097 trees to commemorate the naval personnel from the Grand Fleet who lost their lives in two days at Jutland.

The Hornchurch and Upminster Unit joined cadets from Catterham Sea Cadet Unit to plant trees in the John Cornwell VC wood.

Also in attendance were Vice Admiral Sir David Steel and Commander Nesbit VR RNR from London Area.

The memorial woodland will be created by planting saplings, each representing one of the lives lost and providing a growing and lasting tribute as a reminder of the sacrifices made.

The wood will also have semi mature oaks planted, each representing the 14 ships sunk in the battle, as well as a sculptured centre-piece which will help visitors to the site learn about the significance of the event.

It will be planted in waves to represent the sea, and divided into four groves, each named after those awarded the Victoria Cross for their part in the battle; Rear Admiral The Hon Edward Barry Stewart Bingham, Boy John Travers Cornwell, Major Francis John William Harvey and Commander Loftus William Jones.

If you are interested in joining the only Sea Cadet Unit in Havering then please contact Hornchurch and Upminster Sea Cadet Unit – email hornchurchseacadets@hotmail.co.uk, or call 01708 555184.

For more information, visit www.sea-cadets.org/hornchurchupminster/get-in-touch