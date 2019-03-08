Search

Hornchurch and Upminster Sea Cadets 'honoured' to unveil former mayor as new president

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 July 2019

Council leader Cllr Damian White, Havering's London Assembly member Keith Prince and others joined the Hornchurch and Upminster Sea Cadets to welcome Cllr Dilip Patel as the unit's new president. Picture: Sandra Rowse

The leader of Havering Council and a number of other special guests were present as Hornchurch and Upminster Sea Cadets unveiled the unit's new president.

On Tuesday, July 30, former mayor of the borough, Cllr Dilip Patel, was delighted to accept the honour of becoming the unit's newest president.

Karen Wesson, the unit's chairwoman, said: "it is a great honour to have Councillor Patel join the unit.

"The role of President has been vacant for a while, we hadn't managed to find someone who understood the vadets and supported our ambition to have the Cadets achieve and be the best they can be.

"Councillor Patel has shown depth of understanding and a passion for the work of the Adult Volunteers and the achievements of both the Sea Cadets and Royal Marine Cadets.

"We are looking forward to working closely with him."

Council leader Damian White was also impressed by the work of the unit.

He tweeted after the meeting: "Wonderful to visit the Hornchurch & Upminster Sea Cadets - they are really community minded group of young (and young at heart) people.

"They are fundraising for two new mini buses, contact them if you would like to help them out."

The unit is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7.15pm to 9.45pm, and meets at The Paddock, Wood Lane, Elm Park, Essex RM12 5NH. Visit: www.sea-cadets.org/horchurchupminster to find out how you can join.

