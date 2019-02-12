Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hornchurch and Upminster Sea Cadets in bid to raise £15,000 to replace ‘vital’ minibuses

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 February 2019

MAYOR OF HAVERING CLLR DILIP PATEL VISITS T.S HURRICANE SEA CADET UNIT IN HORNCHURC TO MEET THE CADETS, STAFF AND COMMITTE GET AN IN SIGHT TO WHAT THEY DO AND THE PROVISION THEY PROVIDE FOR THE YOUNG PEOPLE OF THE BOROUGH

MAYOR OF HAVERING CLLR DILIP PATEL VISITS T.S HURRICANE SEA CADET UNIT IN HORNCHURC TO MEET THE CADETS, STAFF AND COMMITTE GET AN IN SIGHT TO WHAT THEY DO AND THE PROVISION THEY PROVIDE FOR THE YOUNG PEOPLE OF THE BOROUGH

COPYRIGHT S E ROWSE

Hornchurch and Upminster’s Sea Cadet unit is urgently trying to raise enough money to replace its minibuses before London’s new low emission zone renders its current ones obsolete.

The TS Hurricane Hornchurch and Upminster Sea Cadet Unit is in full fundraising mode now after it was informed its current minibuses will not be suitable to travel into London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) when it comes into force next year.

An online fundraiser, hoping to raise £15,000, has been started by a parent to secure the funds needed to purchase new buses.

The fundraiser reads: “Due to upcoming emission regulations in London the current mini buses will be too old next year to transport cadets to the Royal Docks sailing centre and events within the boundaries of the zone.

“I see what the availability of transport does for the children that attend the unit and opportunities that arise from the use of the buses.

“It’s a massive expense, as I’m sure you all agree, but would really appreciate any amount that you can spare to help in the continuing success the unit achieves throughout.”

A letter has also been sent to businesses and community organisations across Havering, offering

In it, the unit’s fundraising lead, Sandra Rowse, writes: “The minibuses are a vital part of our Sea Cadet Unit.

“Without them, we would not be able to offer our cadets the learning and development opportunities that Sea Cadets bring them.

“Having access to our own transport enables our cadets and the wider unit to be involved in a range of activities gaining knowledge, social skills and engage with the community.

“The value of the minibus shouldn’t be underestimated – it allows our cadets to attend events that they may not otherwise attend, travel together as equals and develop the team ethos that underpins the Sea Cadets.”

“On joining our Sea Cadet Unit, the children become part of a national family of 14,000 sea cadets across the UK.

“Our aim as an organisation is to give young people today opportunity and choice, enabling young people from all backgrounds to not be disadvantaged and fully benefit from being part of the unit.”

To support the cadets’ fundraising efforts, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hornandupseacadets.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager injured in ‘acid attack’ outside Romford station

Police outside of Romford station after a reported 'acid' attack last night. Photo: @sgt_collett

Woman in her 40s dies after being hit by a train at Romford station

Emergency services outside of Romford station after an incident last year. Photo: Ken Mears

Man arrested after alleged knife attack at Romford pie and mash shop

Police are at the Quadrant Arcade in Romford town centre. Photo: Google

Revealed: Restaurants in Havering with a zero food hygiene rating

Two restaurants in Havering were given a zero hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Google Maps

Could fines for turning right into Hornchurch Lidl’s car park become a thing of the past?

The no right turn sign at Lidl in Hornchurch.

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Dog who was ‘passed around from home to home’ in need of family of his own

Beano needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

City chief Farke plays down contract talk after 3-1 Preston defeat

Norwich City had a night to forget at Deepdale Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch and Upminster Sea Cadets in bid to raise £15,000 to replace ‘vital’ minibuses

MAYOR OF HAVERING CLLR DILIP PATEL VISITS T.S HURRICANE SEA CADET UNIT IN HORNCHURC TO MEET THE CADETS, STAFF AND COMMITTE GET AN IN SIGHT TO WHAT THEY DO AND THE PROVISION THEY PROVIDE FOR THE YOUNG PEOPLE OF THE BOROUGH

Hornchurch boss Stimson is looking forward to a Trophy final against Enfield Town

Charlie Stimson netted for Hornchurch in their Velocity Trophy victory (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)

West Ham’s Declan Rice opts to play for England

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Wrexham boss praises bench after victory over Daggers

Stuart Beavon (in white) scored the only goal for Wrexham against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists