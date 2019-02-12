Hornchurch and Upminster Sea Cadets in bid to raise £15,000 to replace ‘vital’ minibuses

MAYOR OF HAVERING CLLR DILIP PATEL VISITS T.S HURRICANE SEA CADET UNIT IN HORNCHURC TO MEET THE CADETS, STAFF AND COMMITTE GET AN IN SIGHT TO WHAT THEY DO AND THE PROVISION THEY PROVIDE FOR THE YOUNG PEOPLE OF THE BOROUGH COPYRIGHT S E ROWSE

Hornchurch and Upminster’s Sea Cadet unit is urgently trying to raise enough money to replace its minibuses before London’s new low emission zone renders its current ones obsolete.

The TS Hurricane Hornchurch and Upminster Sea Cadet Unit is in full fundraising mode now after it was informed its current minibuses will not be suitable to travel into London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) when it comes into force next year.

An online fundraiser, hoping to raise £15,000, has been started by a parent to secure the funds needed to purchase new buses.

The fundraiser reads: “Due to upcoming emission regulations in London the current mini buses will be too old next year to transport cadets to the Royal Docks sailing centre and events within the boundaries of the zone.

“I see what the availability of transport does for the children that attend the unit and opportunities that arise from the use of the buses.

“It’s a massive expense, as I’m sure you all agree, but would really appreciate any amount that you can spare to help in the continuing success the unit achieves throughout.”

A letter has also been sent to businesses and community organisations across Havering.

In it, the unit’s fundraising lead, Sandra Rowse, writes: “The minibuses are a vital part of our Sea Cadet Unit.

“Without them, we would not be able to offer our cadets the learning and development opportunities that Sea Cadets bring them.

“Having access to our own transport enables our cadets and the wider unit to be involved in a range of activities gaining knowledge, social skills and engage with the community.

“The value of the minibus shouldn’t be underestimated – it allows our cadets to attend events that they may not otherwise attend, travel together as equals and develop the team ethos that underpins the Sea Cadets.”

“On joining our Sea Cadet Unit, the children become part of a national family of 14,000 sea cadets across the UK.

“Our aim as an organisation is to give young people today opportunity and choice, enabling young people from all backgrounds to not be disadvantaged and fully benefit from being part of the unit.”

To support the cadets’ fundraising efforts, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hornandupseacadets.