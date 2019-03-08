Hornchurch and Upminster MP visits The Suttons Arms after £200,000 refurbishment
PUBLISHED: 09:27 20 May 2019
Archant
A Havering MP tried her hand at pulling a pint to mark the re-opening of a Hornchurch pub.
Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez visited The Sutton Arms in Station Lane on Thursday, May 16 following the completion of the pub's £200,000 investment.
During her visit, Ms Lopez met the general manager, Mehmet Erguven and was given a tour of the refurbished site.
She said: "I was very impressed with the new look of The Sutton Arms.
"It's a fantastic venue with 19 TVs to deliver a high coverage of a variety of sports, which I'm sure local sports fans will be pleased with.
"Saying this, it is not a typical sports venue, the pub was very welcoming and comfortable, with something to offer everyone. It also has a female-friendly feel."
A giant sports video wall has been added to the premises and there will also be a speed quiz every Wednesday and resident DJ from Thursday to Saturday nights.