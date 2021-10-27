Hornchurch and Upminster MP calls for local policing to be priority

Published: 5:06 PM October 27, 2021

MP Julia Lopez has sought reassurances that local policing remains a priority for the Met.

In letters written to mayor Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick, the MP for Hornchurch and Upminster reiterated the importance of effective policing to the area.

"Policing has always been a key concern of constituents and, sadly, a number of violent offences in recent years have shown that Havering is not immune from the kinds of incidents that not only have a tragic impact on families but cause fear in the wider community about crime," said Ms Lopez.

This reminder comes following the revelation that Havering did not feature on a list of 19 town centres which will benefit from new policing squads.

Instead, there will be two additional police constables in the Romford Town and Brooklands ward teams - but none in the MP's Hornchurch and Upminster constituency.

Ms Lopez said the importance of a local policing presence can be seen in how effectively Hornchurch Police station has been used since its mooted closure in 2017 was resisted.

Since being saved, the Havering Joint Task Force - under the Met’s Partnership Plus scheme - has used the station to great effect.

Ms Lopez worked with residents and councillors to fight the planned closure of Hornchurch Police Station back in 2017. - Credit: Archant

The MP said in its first year of operation, this task force arrested over 200 people and seized over £1.8million worth of stolen vehicles.

This success story has prompted her calls for an express commitment from Mr Khan.

"I am keen to hear the mayor’s plans for the future of the site so that we can make sure there is the geographical policing coverage that this part of outer London and Essex requires," said Ms Lopez.

She also sought to address the increased frequency with which local officers are dispatched to manage policing in central London.

Though she acknowledges that "protests and other events require a significant level of resource to which all boroughs must contribute", the MP fears this may negatively impact "the ability of local officers to tackle local issues".