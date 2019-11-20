General Election 2019: Meet the candidates standing in Hornchurch and Upminster

L-R: Thomas Clarke, David Furness, Julia Lopez, Tele Lawal and Peter Caton - Hornchurch and Upminster candidates Archant

Find out what your parliamentary candidates think are the key concerns for Hornchurch and Upminster ahead of the December general election.

Thomas Clarke is the Liberal Democrat's candidate for Hornchurch and Upminster. Picture: Liberal Democrats Thomas Clarke is the Liberal Democrat's candidate for Hornchurch and Upminster. Picture: Liberal Democrats

MPs in Westminster backed plans for a general election on December 12 at the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, October 29.

Here's what the candidates for Hornchurch and Upminster pledge to achieve should they make it into parliament:

Thomas Clarke - Liberal Democrats

"I have lived in Havering my entire life and I already play a big part in the community helping to run Harold Wood Cricket Club where I am chairman and coach. I want to help the Liberal Democrats to build a brighter future for us all but I am especially excited about:

- Doubling spending on youth services in Havering to £3.7million to stop the devastating knife crime that has blighted our communities.

- Helping to reduce the waiting times in our hospitals by investing an extra £35 billion in our NHS. One in four people in Havering had to wait over four hours to be seen in A&E in October!

- Save our green spaces and act on the climate emergency by investing £100 billion over five years on preserving the environment.

"I am passionate about the area I live in and want to help the people who I am proud to call my neighbours to solve the problems that they encounter."

David Furness is the BNP's candidate for Hornchurch and Upminster. Picture: BNP David Furness is the BNP's candidate for Hornchurch and Upminster. Picture: BNP

David Furness - British National Party Local People First

"I'm the anti-establishment and pro-Brexit candidate taking on the other candidates.

"The British National Party is the original Brexit Party, and we have campaigned against a political union in Europe since 1982.

"Boris Johnson said that he would rather be dead in a ditch than ask for a Brexit delay. However, it didn't happen — because he's still alive!

"Labour wants a second EU referendum with an option to remain. The Liberal Democrats and the Greens want us to remain in the EU.

"Boris Johnson's deal is a Brexit-in-name-only deal. The political establishment doesn't want any Brexit at all.

"That's why after 17.4m voted to leave, we're still in the EU. When a democracy refuses to implement the result of its own democratic voting system, it ceases to be a democracy!

"Vote for me so that you can get the REAL Brexit that you voted for."

Tele Lawal is Labour's candidate for Hornchurch and Upminster. Picture: Daniel Okpanachi Tele Lawal is Labour's candidate for Hornchurch and Upminster. Picture: Daniel Okpanachi

Tele Lawal - Labour

"I am committed to public service and the Hornchurch and Upminster constituency, where I was born and raised. I was educated at Havering schools and became a councillor in Heaton ward in 2018.

"From working full-time in parliament, I have seen first-hand how a decade of austerity measures has impacted every part of our social fabric. It is time for a change, we need a Labour MP.

"My pledges to you:

You may also want to watch:

- Secure more police in Havering who will focus on neighbourhood policing

- Better education provision for children by increasing the per-pupil funding in local schools

- Restore Havering Council's funding to improve housing and support for businesses

Julia Lopez is the Conservatives candidate for Hornchurch and Upminster. Julia Lopez is the Conservatives candidate for Hornchurch and Upminster.

- Investment in health services to ensure you're not waiting weeks to see a GP

- A better Brexit deal than the Tories and give you the final approval

"I have already demonstrated my ability to deliver results by protecting our green spaces, improving housing conditions and launching a review on how Havering Council is tackling knife crime."

Julia Lopez - Conservative

"Since 2017, I have served as your MP with pride and dedication.

"As the Conservative candidate I would relish the opportunity to continue that service.

"Over the past two years, I have secured £17million for a new health centre in Hornchurch, cash to improve our junctions, roads and river crossings, extra money for the Met, new nursery places, capital investment and special needs funding for our schools and Havering Sixth Form College.

"I helped bring in tougher powers to fight knife crime and terrorism, and secured treatments for neuroblastoma and cystic fibrosis.

Green Party candidate Peter Caton is running in this year's Cranham by-election. Picture: Peter Caton Green Party candidate Peter Caton is running in this year's Cranham by-election. Picture: Peter Caton

"I want to get Brexit done, ending the division in the House of Commons.

"If re-elected, I pledge to continue to push for the fast delivery of the Hornchurch health centre, deliver per-pupil cash uplifts for every school, support the replacement of ageing council estates, push for additional police officers in Havering, improve our railway stations and support development of the Thames Estuary that delivers jobs and business opportunities to our region."

Peter Caton - Green Party

"I believe that protecting our planet, its people and wildlife is the most important issue facing us all.

"If we fail to act now the consequences will be catastrophic.

"Climate change threatens far reaching effects. Resources are finite.

"We must invest in renewable energy, phase out fossil fuels and reduce our need to travel.

"Public transport has to be affordable and reliable, and measures taken to encourage people to work and shop locally.

"We need a society and economy that's fair to everyone, to protect our Green Belt and green spaces, improve air quality and support local businesses.

"The Green Party is standing up for the real and urgent climate action that is desperately needed and which other parties have failed to deliver.

"A Green vote is a vote for real climate action and for a society that works for everyone."

The deadline to register to vote in the December 12 general election is November 26. Registering to vote takes less than five minutes, and you can do it at the electoral commission website.