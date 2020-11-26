Hornchurch and Romford theatres announce 2020 Christmas shows

Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road, Romford has announced The Wizard of Oz as its 2020 Christmas musical. Picture: Jai Sepple Archant

Pantomime classic Aladdin and the timeless story of Dorothy and the Emerald City are set to fly into the borough's theatres this Christmas.

Following a successful run of Robin Hood, the Queen's Theatre's has announced its 2020 Christmas panto is Aladdin. Picture: Mark Sepple Following a successful run of Robin Hood, the Queen's Theatre's has announced its 2020 Christmas panto is Aladdin. Picture: Mark Sepple

Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road, Romford, announced today The Wizard of Oz will be its Christmas 2020 show.

Audiences are invited to join Dorothy as she travels down the Yellow Brick Road with Toto and friends the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow.

Following last year's record-breaking production of Peter Pan The Musical, Brookside is planning a lavish production with special effects and dazzling choreography.

Theatre director Jai Sepple told the Recorder: "We are honestly thrilled and excited to be able to bring one of the best-loved musicals of all time - and the magical land of Oz - to the borough by special arrangement.

"It's a huge artistic challenge that we absolutely guarantee the audience will enjoy and what better way is there to kick start Christmas."

Based on the classic story by L Frank Baum, with music and lyrics from the MGM motion picture by Harold Arlen and E Y Harburg, people are invited to The Wizard of Oz from Wednesday, December 9 to Deecember 23.

Following its successful staging of Robing Rood, The Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane, Hornchurch, revealed this year's pantomime will be Aladdin.

From Thursday, November 26, 2020 to Sunday, January 3, 2021 people will be able to see the musical pantomime written by Andrew Pollard and directed by Douglas Rintoul, the theatre's artistic director.

Join the adventure as Aladdin falls in love with the princess, discovers an enchanted lamp and, with his hilarious mum Widow Twankey and a mysterious Genie, sets out to make a fortune.

But hiding in the shadows is the evil Abanazar, who will stop at nothing to get his hands on that lamp.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at queens-theatre.co.uk.

The Hornchurch theatre has also confirmed it will be providing two adapted shows, with a dementia-friendly performance at 1.30pm on Thursday, December 17, and a relaxed performance on Friday, January 1 at 6pm.

For tickets for Brookside Theatre's The Wizard of Oz, visit brooksidetheatre.com or call 01708 755 775.