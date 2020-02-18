Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch actor devises play about childhood bereavement at Half Moon Theatre, Limehouse

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 February 2020

Michael Gonsalves and his wife Claire Burns in Paper Aeroplanes at the Half Moon Theatre in Whitechapel. Picture: Stephen Beeny

Michael Gonsalves and his wife Claire Burns in Paper Aeroplanes at the Half Moon Theatre in Whitechapel. Picture: Stephen Beeny

Archant

After losing his dad three years ago a Hornchurch actor has created a play that explores children's experiences of grief and bereavement.

Michael Gonsalves and his wife Claire Burns in Paper Aeroplanes at the Half Moon Theatre in Whitechapel. Picture: Stephen BeenyMichael Gonsalves and his wife Claire Burns in Paper Aeroplanes at the Half Moon Theatre in Whitechapel. Picture: Stephen Beeny

Michael Gonsalves attended Havering Sixth Form College before studying at the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

His latest play, Paper Aeroplane, explores bereavement and the challenges people face when they try to move on after losing someone.

He told the Recorder: "It's about a boy who lost their parent.

"I lost my dad about three years ago and it's really close to the heart.

Michael Gonsalves and his wife Claire Burns in Paper Aeroplanes, a play about bereavement. Picture: Stephen BeenyMichael Gonsalves and his wife Claire Burns in Paper Aeroplanes, a play about bereavement. Picture: Stephen Beeny

"[The play] is about showing the seven stages of grief and trying to really push the boundaries."

Michael's dad, Lionel, died after an allergic reaction to chemotherapy treatment.

"He was the best man to grace the planet," said Michael. "The best husband and dad and son."

Aimed at three to seven-year-olds, Paper Aeroplane takes its audience on a musical journey as two new friends soar through clouds, fly over distant seas and circle faraway lands.

Michael Gonsalves and his wife Claire Burns in Paper Aeroplanes at the Half Moon Theatre in Whitechapel. Picture: Stephen BeenyMichael Gonsalves and his wife Claire Burns in Paper Aeroplanes at the Half Moon Theatre in Whitechapel. Picture: Stephen Beeny

The play was devised by the actors and director Amber-Rose May from the Lots Of Odds Theatre.

You may also want to watch:

Michael said: "We had the subject and the title and then we came together to create the characters and the storyline.

"We had just over three weeks in October last year for rehearsals and development and then we had a showing and workshop for families that had lost a parent."

Michael Gonsalves and his wife Claire Burns in Paper Aeroplanes at the Half Moon Theatre in Whitechapel. Picture: Stephen BeenyMichael Gonsalves and his wife Claire Burns in Paper Aeroplanes at the Half Moon Theatre in Whitechapel. Picture: Stephen Beeny

Michael auditioned for the play at the same time as his wife, Claire Burns, and they both coincidentally secured the roles for the two-person play.

He described the experience of working with bereaved families as a "heart-wrenching".

"[Children] haven't got the intellect and teaching to be able to understand [grief] fully," said Michael.

"I'm 33 and I still don't understand it fully.

"There was some sort of bond in regards to the fact that I've lost someone and it made it a very sobering and freeing experience.

"Paper Aeroplane is about something horrendous but it's trying to bring the good out of it."

Paper Aeroplane is showing at Half Moon Theatre in White Horse Road, Limehouse from on Thursday, February 27.

Michael and Claire are also taking the show to Ireland and Northern Ireland and will be performing it at various venues throughout the year including theatres in Manchester and Bury St Edmunds.

Visit halfmoon.org.uk.

Most Read

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17. Picture: Google Maps

Upminster, Gidea Park and Rainham Village Barclays to close in May

Barclays Upminster is due to close May 29. Picture: Google

Thousands of EU citizens in Havering apply to stay in UK

Figures show that 12,970 applications were made in Havering. Picture: Rick Findler/PA

Most Read

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17. Picture: Google Maps

Upminster, Gidea Park and Rainham Village Barclays to close in May

Barclays Upminster is due to close May 29. Picture: Google

Thousands of EU citizens in Havering apply to stay in UK

Figures show that 12,970 applications were made in Havering. Picture: Rick Findler/PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham defender Fisk receives England call-up for SheBelieves Cup

Grace Fisk of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Hornchurch actor devises play about childhood bereavement at Half Moon Theatre, Limehouse

Michael Gonsalves and his wife Claire Burns in Paper Aeroplanes at the Half Moon Theatre in Whitechapel. Picture: Stephen Beeny

Queen’s Theatre Macbeth showing cancelled due to rain from Storm Dennis

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch suffered a leakage from rain from Storm Dennis: Gary Summers

Red: A modern twist on the timeless fairy tale is coming to Romford’s Brookside Theatre

Red is coming Romford's Brookside Theatre February 26 to February 29. Picture: Mark Sepple

Charity funder hopes to boost Havering’s civil sector with £30,000 grants for charities and community projects

Havering charities and social enterprises are invited to apply for ring-fenced funding from The Fore. Picture: Yui Mok/ PA Images
Drive 24