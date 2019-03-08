Academy celebrates launch of refurbished classrooms and facilities in Hornchurch

Havering students, headteacher Ray Lawrence and the Mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton, celebrating the official opening of the new classrooms and facilities. Picture: George Rutter Photography Archant

A Hornchurch academy has officially opened its new state-of-the-art classrooms and learning space following a refurbishment at the alternative provision school.

Staff outside the new building entrance at Olive AP Academy in Inskip Drive, Hornchurch. Picture: Olive Academies Staff outside the new building entrance at Olive AP Academy in Inskip Drive, Hornchurch. Picture: Olive Academies

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton opened the refurbished facilities at Olive AP Academy in Inskip Drive on Thursday, October 17.

Havering Council funded the refurbishment which includes new classrooms, a science lab, a canteen, a multi-purpose hall, atrium and teaching kitchens.

Philip Whall, chairman of the Olive Academies Multi Academy Trust, said: "The launch of our refurbished building with amazing new teaching facilities for local young people wouldn't have been possible without the support of Havering Council.

"We are proud to be working in partnership with them, ensuring that Havering's young people have the best possible opportunities to succeed and achieve."

The newly refurbished multi-purpose hall at Olive AP Academy in Inskip Drive, Hornchurch. Picture: Olive Academies The newly refurbished multi-purpose hall at Olive AP Academy in Inskip Drive, Hornchurch. Picture: Olive Academies

Olive AP Academy supports young people between 11 and 16 who have experienced difficulty in learning in mainstream schools.

The new facilities will also be used to run after school youth clubs, holiday activities organised by Havering Youth Service and the space is available for hire for the local community.

The Mayor of Havering added: "Partnership, pride, passion and good old fashioned hard work have brought about what's been achieved here at the academy.

"Seeing the students' work and achievements and meeting the academy's young people presents the borough in the most positive light."