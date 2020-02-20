Search

Advanced search

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

PUBLISHED: 14:02 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 20 February 2020

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Archant

The London Ambulance Service has confirmed two people have died in a serious crash involving six cars in Harold Wood.

Emergency services at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirrels Heath Road. Picture: Tatiana RaducanEmergency services at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirrels Heath Road. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to reports of a collision involving six cars in Squirrels Heath Road at 1.20pm today (Thursday, February 20).

A LFB spokeswoman told the Recorder three people are trapped and firefighters were working to free them at the scene.

Police and the London Ambulance Service are also at the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed: "We were called at 1:20pm today (20 February) to reports of a road traffic collision on Ardleigh Green Road at the junction of the A127, Romford.

"We dispatched five ambulance crews, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, three medics in cars to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance trauma team.

"Sadly, despite efforts of medics, two people died at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

"We treated a further seven people at the scene and took them all to hospital."

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called to reports of a serious collision in Harold Wood at 1.17pm.

He added: "At the scene, seven vehicles had been in collision.

"The London Fire Brigade freed a number of people from their vehicles.

"A man and a woman, no further details, have been pronounced dead at the scene.

"One person has been taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital. We await updates on their condition."

Emergency services remain on scene and road closures are in place.

Road users are advised to find alternative routes.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 3570/20FEB.

Most Read

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17. Picture: Google Maps

Upminster, Gidea Park and Rainham Village Barclays to close in May

Barclays Upminster is due to close May 29. Picture: Google

Most Read

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17. Picture: Google Maps

Upminster, Gidea Park and Rainham Village Barclays to close in May

Barclays Upminster is due to close May 29. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Vetterlein: West Ham Women ‘need to fix small things’

Laura Vetterlein of West Ham and Jennifer Beattie of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Hockey: Danson-Bennett announces retirement

England's Alex Danson collides with South Korea's A Hyeon Hwang during the Vitality Women's Hockey World Cup Play-Off match (pic Paul Harding/PA)

Urchins boss Stimson is pleased with progress to sit third in the table

George Saunders of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020

Moyes praises West Ham effort in Man City loss

West Ham United manager David Moyes after the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium
Drive 24