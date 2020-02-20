Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan Archant

The London Ambulance Service has confirmed two people have died in a serious crash involving six cars in Harold Wood.

Emergency services at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirrels Heath Road. Picture: Tatiana Raducan Emergency services at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirrels Heath Road. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to reports of a collision involving six cars in Squirrels Heath Road at 1.20pm today (Thursday, February 20).

A LFB spokeswoman told the Recorder three people are trapped and firefighters were working to free them at the scene.

Police and the London Ambulance Service are also at the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed: "We were called at 1:20pm today (20 February) to reports of a road traffic collision on Ardleigh Green Road at the junction of the A127, Romford.

"We dispatched five ambulance crews, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, three medics in cars to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance trauma team.

"Sadly, despite efforts of medics, two people died at the scene.

"We treated a further seven people at the scene and took them all to hospital."

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called to reports of a serious collision in Harold Wood at 1.17pm.

He added: "At the scene, seven vehicles had been in collision.

"The London Fire Brigade freed a number of people from their vehicles.

"A man and a woman, no further details, have been pronounced dead at the scene.

"One person has been taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital. We await updates on their condition."

Emergency services remain on scene and road closures are in place.

Road users are advised to find alternative routes.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 3570/20FEB.