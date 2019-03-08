Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from 'incredible run' at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

A Hornchurch 21-year-old earned more than £1million by finishing seventh in the world's most prestigious poker tournament in Las Vegas this weekend.

Nick Marchington, earned 1,525,000 US dollars - £1,352,770 - in winnings from his first appearance at the World Series of Poker.

He finished seventh overall, meaning he missed out on the top prize of 10 million US dollars - £8,870,650.

Afterwards, Mr Marchington said he had had an "incredible run".

He added: "I am going to celebrate by getting some sleep."

He went into the final stage of the competition with the shortest stack of chips and two players were then knocked out before he was eliminated.

The youngster was the only Brit to make it to the final.

Four of his opponents were American, as well as one German, one Canadian and one Iranian-German.

Nick first heard of poker as a teenager and was attracted to the strategy involved, but only started playing seriously last year.

He said: "I love the game. I take it very seriously and put in the same number of hours, more probably, as if I was doing a regular nine-to-five job.

"I had built up a sufficient bankroll playing online and in tournaments that I could afford to come out to Las Vegas for the main event.

"It's the most prestigious tournament in the world. It was a no-brainer as I had the money."

Nick decided to leave university two years into his degree despite the worries of his family that he would not be able to make a living.

"I was more interested in playing poker although I had wanted to get a degree," he said. "At the end of the day, the poker won.

"I had to work hard and believe in myself and my ability. I gave myself six months to make playing poker work or I would have gone back to my studies."

Nick was supported at the final by his mother Allie, 52, as well as his grandparents Kathy and Brian who had all flown out to Vegas.

Allie had been eagerly following Nick's progress on TV and was able to watch the moment her son made it into the final despite the eight-hour time difference.

Nick said: "There is a 30-minute delay on the telly and I got through to her just seconds after the final table had been reached. She was crying because she was so happy for me.

"It's going to be phenomenal to have my mum and my grandparents here supporting me. I can't wait to see them and have them cheering me on."

Already planning what he will do with his winnings, Nick said he might invest in a house and buy more Bitcoin, as well as playing in more international tournaments.

In the future the 21-year-old said he plans to start his own business.

"I won't always be playing poker," he said.

Nick only turned 21 in December, making this tournament the first time he was legally allowed to play due to the gambling age limit in America.