Despite the number the people facing homelessness increasing in Havering, a Romford charity has praised improvements in the borough's processes over the last few years.

Kim Merry, chief executive at Ahava Community, which provides accommodation and aid for homeless people in the area, said “although the homelessness numbers have increased, the situation regarding council support has greatly improved since 2018”.

She specifically mentions 2018, as this was the year the Homeless Reduction Act was passed.

This legislation, said Ms Merry, meant there became “a duty to follow up homeless cases”, with more focus on reviewing individual situations and agreeing plans.

“From our perspective, it has improved and probably for people who have never experienced homelessness before, they will never know the difference,” she added.

That is not to say significant issues do not continue to exist. Ms Merry referenced problems with “human error”, and a recent council report detailed a 40 per cent rise in people facing homelessness approaching the local authority in the last two years.

A lack of houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) is also an issue, said Ms Merry, as more properties are sought for people in need.

The demand, she added, has “always been more than what we have room for”.