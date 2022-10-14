News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Havering charity head on borough's homelessness demands and processes

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 12:47 PM October 14, 2022
Kim Merry is the chief executive of Ahava Community

Kim Merry is the chief executive of Ahava Community - Credit: Ben Lynch

Despite the number the people facing homelessness increasing in Havering, a Romford charity has praised improvements in the borough's processes over the last few years. 

Kim Merry, chief executive at Ahava Community, which provides accommodation and aid for homeless people in the area, said “although the homelessness numbers have increased, the situation regarding council support has greatly improved since 2018”. 

She specifically mentions 2018, as this was the year the Homeless Reduction Act was passed. 

This legislation, said Ms Merry, meant there became “a duty to follow up homeless cases”, with more focus on reviewing individual situations and agreeing plans. 

“From our perspective, it has improved and probably for people who have never experienced homelessness before, they will never know the difference,” she added. 

That is not to say significant issues do not continue to exist. Ms Merry referenced problems with “human error”, and a recent council report detailed a 40 per cent rise in people facing homelessness approaching the local authority in the last two years. 

A lack of houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) is also an issue, said Ms Merry, as more properties are sought for people in need. 

The demand, she added, has “always been more than what we have room for”. 

Havering Council
Homelessness
Romford News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

Terry Lawrence received the warning from Havering Council after dropping his daughter off at her grandparents in Hornchurch

Havering Council

Man receives School Street warning at 3.26pm - despite it ending at 3.25pm

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Shelly's Bar in Hornchurch was hoping to extend its opening hours

Havering Council

Hornchurch nightclub owner 'well happy' after licence extension approved

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Keith Eaton, 65, outside Barkingside Magistrates' Court

Havering Council

Romford homeowner faces court costs of £6,000 for not clearing rubbish

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Plans have been submitted for shops and housing in North Street, Romford.

Housing News

Developer seeks to remove affordable housing from North Street plans

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon