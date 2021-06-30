Thousands of EU citizens in Havering apply to stay in UK

Figures show that 12,970 applications were made in Havering. Picture: Rick Findler/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Nearly 13,000 EU nationals living in Havering have applied to permanently remain in the UK after Brexit, figures from the Home Officer reveal.

Figures show that 12,970 applications were made in Havering, one of the five lowest figures in London, compared to the 68,510 in neighbouring Newham, and 992,570 across London as a whole.

Of the 12,970 applications, 34 per cent were from Romania - with 4,520 applications - followed by Lithuania at 2,170 and Poland at 1,100.

Of those, 7,350 applicants were granted settled status, meaning they have a permanent right to remain in the UK, and a further 4,160 were handed pre-settled status, which gives them permission to keep living in the country and the chance to reapply once they have done so for five years, 60 had other outcomes such as being refused, withdrawn or void, or invalid.

In Havering, 82pc were of working age - aged 18 to 65 - with 15pc under 18 and just 270 people over 65. The figures for the age groups stood at 14pc and 2pc respectively across the UK.

The EU Settlement Scheme allows resident EU and Swiss citizens, plus those from the European Economic Area countries, to apply to continue living and working in the UK.

Across the UK, Polish (512,310), Romanian (435,690) and Italian (290,990) nationals submitted the most applications.

The highest number of applications processed in the UK in one month was in October 2019 when more than 400,000 people secured their status under UK law. Home Office caseworkers have been processing up to 20,000 applications a day.

Successful applicants can stay after the deadline on June 30 2021 once the Brexit transition period and freedom of movement end.

They can use the NHS, study and access public funds and benefits, as well as travel in and out of the country.

Detailed official statistics show that there were nearly one million applications from those living in London up to the end of 2019.

It comes as a new wave of advertising began last week to encourage those who have not yet applied to do so and builds on the £3.75 million campaign which supported the full scheme launch in March 2019.

Adverts will appear on catch-up TV, radio, online and social media over the coming weeks, with some also in Polish, Romanian, Italian, Lithuanian and Portuguese newspapers.