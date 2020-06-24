Search

Advanced search

Home Office halts plans to house asylum seekers in Hornchurch hotel

PUBLISHED: 15:03 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 24 June 2020

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Google

A plan to temporarily house asylum seekers at a Hornchurch hotel has been halted, the Home Office has confirmed.

Earlier this week, the Recorder reported that the Home Office was planning to house asylum seekers at Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road as temporary measure to stop the spreading of coronavirus.

The decision was criticised by MPs, councillors and residents, saying that they were not consulted over the plan and that the location was not suitable.

The move was part of a nationwide programme to move asylum seekers from their current accommodation in the UK to more spacious ones for families in order to help reduce coronavirus infections.

The intention was to house them for a few days at a time at the hotel in between longer-term accommodation.

The hotel has been unoccupied for some time and was being renovated to receive the asylum seekers.

Today (Wednesday, June 24), Conservative MP for Hornchurch and Upminster Julia Lopez released a statement saying that the contract between the Home Office contractors, ClearSpring Ready Homes, and the Palms Hotel has been terminated.

Ms Lopez said: “This morning I spoke to both the Home Secretary’s Special Adviser and the Minister for Immigration Compliance, Chris Philp MP, and I can now advise that the contract between Home Office contractor, ClearSpring Ready Homes, and the Palms Hotel has been terminated.

“This means that those people who were to be housed at Palms Hotel have either left or will be moving out of the premises very shortly.”

You may also want to watch:

Neither the hotel nor the Home Office had confirmed a date or the number of asylum seekers to arrive, nor has the Home Office given an explanation for the U-turn.

Why do asylum seekers need temporary accommodation?

Ms Lopez explains in her letter, after speaking to the minister for immigration Compliance, MP Chris Philp.

“Normally when a person claims asylum in the UK they are housed temporarily while their asylum application is assessed by the Home Office. This is because they are not permitted to work or claim benefits and therefore may struggle to fund accommodation. If that person’s asylum claim is unsuccessful, they are instructed to leave the country. If their asylum claim is successful, that person is then moved out of asylum accommodation as they can begin their life in the UK and seek an alternative home. At that point, the asylum accommodation they were occupying becomes vacant and available to any new asylum claimant.”

Why was Palms Hotel sourced as a new place to temporarily house asylum seekers?

“During lockdown, the movement of people out of this system stopped because the housing market could not function in the normal way. Rather than see this group of people moved out of asylum accommodation and left without a place to live, the Home Office determined to keep everyone in place. However, this meant that there were fewer places to house any new people who claimed asylum in this time. The Home Office has quickly had to source new, strictly temporary accommodation to tackle this.”

“Now the housing market is getting back on its feet, the Home Office hopes shortly to be reverting to the previous policy and it is hoped the regular asylum accommodation estate will be freed up again.”

Why was the community not consulted over the decision?

The special advisor to the Home Secretary explained to Julia Lopez that the government is statutorily obliged to house asylum seekers, councils and other stakeholders like schools and health providers do not need to be notified if an asylum seeker is to be accommodated in a local authority area.

She added: “Since the groups of people being housed at any one time in this way tend to be small, their presence is not flagged to a community. The number of people to be housed at Palms had the potential to be larger because of the pandemic circumstances outlined above. However, this would have been a strictly time-limited arrangement which in any case is not now going ahead. Any residents there have either now moved or will be moving in the next few days.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Hundreds turn out in memory of lifelong Hammers fan Dennis Lepine

A tribute flag for Dennis Lepine outside of his home. Picture: Ken Mears

Nurse alleges commuters abusing NHS workers with queue priority at Romford station

Archive photo of Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

‘A true West Ham legend’: Tributes paid to lifelong Hammers fan and ex-academy driver

Dennis Lepine with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice. Picture: Lepine family

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Hundreds turn out in memory of lifelong Hammers fan Dennis Lepine

A tribute flag for Dennis Lepine outside of his home. Picture: Ken Mears

Nurse alleges commuters abusing NHS workers with queue priority at Romford station

Archive photo of Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

‘A true West Ham legend’: Tributes paid to lifelong Hammers fan and ex-academy driver

Dennis Lepine with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice. Picture: Lepine family

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Coronavirus: Ice hockey remains in phase one of Return to Play plan

Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre after being relaided and painted (Pic: Sean Easton)

New true crime podcast to investigate Essex paedophile ring ‘cover-up’

A new podcast series from Archant, titled Shoebury's Lost Boys, will investigate the alleged cover-up of a 1980s paedophile ring in Southend-on-Sea.

Rice: Hammers must stay calm for run-in

Declan Rice looks on as Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela beats West Ham's Fabian Balbuena during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Coronavirus: Grassroots cricket ‘still banned’ says PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street on coronavirus

Moyes angered by VAR as derby defeat leaves struggling Hammers in trouble

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores an own goal during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium