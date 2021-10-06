Home care provider rated outstanding by CQC

Published: 5:36 PM October 6, 2021

Members of the Home Instead Romford team celebrate their outstanding rating from CQC. - Credit: Debora Conway

A home care provider has been rated outstanding following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Home Instead, which provides tailored in-home services in Romford, Hornchurch, Rainham and Dagenham, was praised by the independent regulatory body for its ability to meet a diverse set of client needs.

Home Instead owner Kiran Agrawal said: “To get a CQC outstanding rating is an absolute honour.

“Our caregivers have certainly been put through their paces during the pandemic - dealing with PPE and reassuring clients at this worrying time are just two challenges that they’ve had to contend with.

“I can’t wait to continue leading our fantastic team and providing quality care across Romford and surrounding areas.

“Everyone should have the choice to stay living at home, and I’m delighted to make that a reality for older people in the local community.”

Home Instead says only four per cent of home care providers are rated outstanding and it was the only one covering both Havering and Barking and Dagenham to achieve the label.

It was praised for supporting caregivers by recognising their achievements, providing excellent training and empowering them to deliver quality care.

The report also highlighted the provider’s commitment to matching clients with caregivers based on similar interests, which helps them become genuine companions.

One client’s relative, whose mother and caregiver have established a rapport, said: “They shared jokes and laughter and the mutual affection and respect was very genuine.

“It gives me great comfort to know mum was able to experience such fun and joy from these visits.”

Two initiatives to keep older people engaged - providing activity books containing puzzles and taking clients to the theatre to watch a dementia-friendly show - were praised in the report.

The CQC also noted how well Home Instead Romford engages with staff and introduces caregivers to the business.

One member of staff, who was not named, said: “I’m honestly so grateful and already feel part of the family.

“I can’t even describe or put into words especially since it’s only been my second day and I feel so welcomed.”