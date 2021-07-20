New Home Bargains store to open in Romford

Published: 12:16 PM July 20, 2021

Home Bargains in Romford will open at 8am on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Home Bargains

A shop selling branded products at discounted prices will be opening at the former Poundstretcher site in Romford this Saturday.

Located in Eastern Avenue Retail Park, the Romford Home Bargains store will offer customers a range of products from health and beauty, household items, toys, home interiors, and food and drink.

Home Bargains was founded over 40 years ago in Liverpool and the family-owned business now has over 500 stores in the UK; the new Romford store is part of the company's plan to expand to 800 sites.

The 17,341 sq ft, £1 million store will be opening at 8am on July 24.

A total of 70 staff will be employed there, with 66 of the jobs being recruited from the area.

To mark its opening, the store will be donating £2,000 to S.M.I.L.E London and Essex, a charity which supports disadvantaged families living in financial crisis.

Chief executive of S.M.I.L.E London & Essex, Maria Quaife, said the past year has been “unlike any other” due to the impact of coronavirus on the community.

She said: “This year, the support from external organisations has been more important than ever. We are so grateful for being selected by the staff at Home Bargains in Romford as their chosen charity.

“The incredible generosity and support will go a long way to make sure those struggling do not feel alone and will allow our charity to operate to its fullest potential.”

Home Bargains' Romford store manager, Patrycja Kowalczuk, said: “It’s a huge honour to be opening our new store in Romford this weekend and something that I’m exceptionally proud of.

“Having started my Home Bargains journey just over three years ago, it’s amazing to now be in this position. And, although I’ve held the position of store manager before, helping to launch the new Eastern Avenue Retail Park site will be a first for me.”

Patrycja added: “Eastern Avenue Retail Park will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”