Upminster Hockey Club raises almost £1700 for hospice charity with Euros-inspired challenge

Upminster Hockey Club raised £1,680 for Havens Hospices by having their teams walk, run or cycle a combined 15,252km. Pictured here is director of hockey Matt Malby and his son Max. Picture: Havens Hospices Archant

Upminster Hockey Club has raised almost £1,700 for Havens Hospices after taking on a month-long challenge inspired by the Euro football championships.

After Euro 2020 was cancelled this summer, the Havering club decided to put its own spin on the shelved competition by having its teams walk, run or cycle the equivalent distance from London to the 11 intended host cities.

With destinations as close to home as Glasgow, and as far away as Baku in Azerbaijan, the target to hit was 15,252km — the total distance from the capital to all 11 host cities.

Eleven of the club’s teams more than doubled that target by notching up an incredible 32,339km over 31 days, raising £1,680 for the hospice charity in the process.

Club member and challenge organiser Ryan Hodges wanted to recognise the vital work undertaken by the charity, which provides free palliative nursing and supportive care to young adults and children with complex or incurable conditions across Essex.

He said: “The original idea was just to keep us fit during the summer and with the uncertainty of a return we decided to raise funds for the club.

“However, with all the amazing work the NHS and key workers were doing during the pandemic we decided to donate half of the funds raised to Havens Hospices, a local charity which continue to do amazing things.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for their huge efforts in raising this amazing amount of money for the club and for the charity.”

The hockey club’s contribution was particularly welcome in the current climate says the charity’s voluntary income team leader Emma Hamilton: “Due to the coronavirus all of our public fundraising events were cancelled this year but the charity’s supporters have been amazing at finding other ways to support our hospice care by setting up their own imaginative virtual events.

“A huge thank you to Ryan and everyone at the Upminster Hockey Club — our hospice care can only exist because of the support and generosity from people like you who help us continue ‘Making every day count’ for everyone we care for.”

A number of fundraising ideas which will help support Havens Hospice can be found on its website — visit havenshospices.org.uk.