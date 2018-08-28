Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

HMV Romford to stay open despite stores closing across the country

PUBLISHED: 17:29 05 February 2019

HMV in the Romford Liberty Centre

HMV in the Romford Liberty Centre

Archant

Romford’s HMV store will remain open, as its new owners today announced that 27 stores up and down the country will close.

Today (Tuesday, February 5) Canadian firm Sunrise Records - which is owned by Doug Putman - emerged as the buyer of the collapsed music chain, and the firm announced it will buy 100 stores out of administration, securing 1,487 jobs.

However 27 stores will close, resulting in 455 redundancies.

The chain went into administration shortly after Christmas - and this was the second time HMV collapsed after it filed for administration in 2013.

Sunrise beat off competition from Newcastle United, and Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley to purchase the chain.

Administrator KPMG will retain a further 122 employees at warehouse functions to assist in winding down operations.

Mr Putman said: “We are delighted to acquire the most iconic music and entertainment business in the UK and add nearly 1,500 employees to our growing team.

“By catering to music and entertainment lovers, we are incredibly excited about the opportunity to engage customers with a diverse range of physical format content and replicate our success in Canada.

“We know the physical media business is here to stay and we greatly appreciate all the support from the suppliers, landlords, employees and, most importantly, our customers.”

HMV became the first high street casualty after Christmas when its then owner Hilco called in corporate undertakers in December.

The likes of Poundworld, Toys’R’Us and Maplin all went bust last year amid brutal trading, while heavyweights Marks & Spencer and Debenhams announced plans to shutter hundreds of stores.

Several others - including Superdry, Carpetright and Card Factory - have all issued profit warnings.

Will Wright, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: “We are pleased to confirm this sale which, after a complex process, secures the continued trading of the majority of the business.

“Our immediate concern is now to support those employees that have unfortunately been made redundant.”

Neil Gostelow, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, added: “We are grateful for the support of all key stakeholders including the suppliers whose support throughout this process has been key in securing this sale.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police hunting thugs who ran over man after road rage attack at Gallows Corner

Gallows Corner

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

‘Behind those businesses are human faces’: Residents discuss Brexit and Romford’s high street with Havering council leader

Business owners met with Havering council leader, councillor Damian White and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell at a roundtable breakfast meeting organised by the Federation of Small Businesses on Friday, February 1. Photo: Ken Mears

King George and Queen’s Hospitals NHS trust publishes plan to save £100m in two years

Romford Town centre gv's. Queen's Hospital

Man fined after covering his face during Romford police facial recognition trial

The facial recognition technology which was used by police in Romford. Photo: @bbw1984

Most Read

Police hunting thugs who ran over man after road rage attack at Gallows Corner

Gallows Corner

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Behind those businesses are human faces’: Residents discuss Brexit and Romford’s high street with Havering council leader

#includeImage($article, 225)

King George and Queen’s Hospitals NHS trust publishes plan to save £100m in two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fined after covering his face during Romford police facial recognition trial

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Coach Baker wants less mistakes from his Essex Leopards side

Essex Leopards Sam Newman in action against Magic (Pic: Paul Phillips)

West Ham’s Top Dec is a match for leaders Liverpool

Liverpool's Adam Lallana (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Big teams, big decisions! West Ham boss can’t believe Klopp has got away with it again

West Ham United's Michail Antonio scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Harold Wood Running Club reach new heights

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Winter 10k run (Pic: HWRC)

Raiders Sylvester called up to GB women’s squad

Abbie Sylvester (pic John Scott)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists