HMV Romford to stay open despite stores closing across the country

HMV in the Romford Liberty Centre Archant

Romford’s HMV store will remain open, as its new owners today announced that 27 stores up and down the country will close.

Today (Tuesday, February 5) Canadian firm Sunrise Records - which is owned by Doug Putman - emerged as the buyer of the collapsed music chain, and the firm announced it will buy 100 stores out of administration, securing 1,487 jobs.

However 27 stores will close, resulting in 455 redundancies.

The chain went into administration shortly after Christmas - and this was the second time HMV collapsed after it filed for administration in 2013.

Sunrise beat off competition from Newcastle United, and Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley to purchase the chain.

Administrator KPMG will retain a further 122 employees at warehouse functions to assist in winding down operations.

Mr Putman said: “We are delighted to acquire the most iconic music and entertainment business in the UK and add nearly 1,500 employees to our growing team.

“By catering to music and entertainment lovers, we are incredibly excited about the opportunity to engage customers with a diverse range of physical format content and replicate our success in Canada.

“We know the physical media business is here to stay and we greatly appreciate all the support from the suppliers, landlords, employees and, most importantly, our customers.”

HMV became the first high street casualty after Christmas when its then owner Hilco called in corporate undertakers in December.

The likes of Poundworld, Toys’R’Us and Maplin all went bust last year amid brutal trading, while heavyweights Marks & Spencer and Debenhams announced plans to shutter hundreds of stores.

Several others - including Superdry, Carpetright and Card Factory - have all issued profit warnings.

Will Wright, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: “We are pleased to confirm this sale which, after a complex process, secures the continued trading of the majority of the business.

“Our immediate concern is now to support those employees that have unfortunately been made redundant.”

Neil Gostelow, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, added: “We are grateful for the support of all key stakeholders including the suppliers whose support throughout this process has been key in securing this sale.”