Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

HMV in Westfield Stratford and Romford facing closure after company collapses

PUBLISHED: 16:27 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:31 28 December 2018

The HMV store on Oxford Street. Photo credit: PA Wire

The HMV store on Oxford Street. Photo credit: PA Wire

Music retailer HMV has gone into administration putting 2,00 jobs at risk and the possible closure of stores including branches in Westfield Stratford and Romford.

The company confirmed this afternoon it has appointed corporate undertakers at KPMG as administrators amid a cash crisis making it the first high street casualty after Christmas.

This is the second time HMV has collapsed after it filed for administration in 2013, after which it was bought by its current owner Hilco.

Paul McGowan, executive chairman of HMV and Hilco, said: “During the key Christmas trading period the market for DVD fell by over 30per cent compared to the previous year and, whilst HMV performed considerably better than that, such a deterioration in a key sector of the market is unsustainable.

“HMV has clearly not been insulated from the general malaise of the UK high street and has suffered the same challenges with business rates and other government-centric policies which have led to increased fixed costs in the business.”

The news delivers another cruel blow to the high street in 2018 following the collapse of Poundworld, Toys’R’Us and Maplin.

Anyone with HMV vouchers are being urged to use them ASAP although it is not know if they will be accepted.

Have you got HMV vouchers?

Please let us know if you have any success in using them at either the Westfield Stratford or Romford store.

Email liam.coleman@archant.co.uk or call 020 8477 3826.

Most Read

Woman left with ‘serious’ injuries after Harold Hill car crash

A crime scene was in place outside of the St Francis Charity shop in Hilldene Avenue. Photo: Google Maps

Police investigating after car completely overturns in Rainham crash

A car completely overturned in Cherry Tree Lane, Rainham, last night: Photo: David Vaz

Heritage: Christmas in Hornchurch 150 years ago and the end of an ancient custom

In the early 1800s Hornchurch celebrated Christmas Day with a wrestling contest. The prize was a roasted boar's head. Photo: PA Archive

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Brothers jailed after stabbing man at Rainham pub

Two brothers have been jailed after stabbing a man at the Albion Pub in Rainham

Most Read

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

The Mossy Well pub, in Muswell . Picture: Google Maps

Christmas Day swim at Crouch End’s Park Road lido goes ahead for first time in two years – after manager is hauled out of bed to open up

Hesketh Benoit leads carols at Park Road Leisure Centre on Christmas Day. Picture: Ruth Corney

Little holds no grudge against Enfield defender Weatherstone

Marc Weatherstone knocks the ball forward for Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Camden and Islington to get fourth top cop in 12 months as Iain Raphael is replaced by Raj Kohli

Chief Superintendent Raj Kohli in 2011.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

HMV in Westfield Stratford and Romford facing closure after company collapses

The HMV store on Oxford Street. Photo credit: PA Wire

Brill says Orient must pick themselves up ahead of busy fixture list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Hornchurch approach half-time in ‘remarkable season’

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Taylor urges Daggers fans to give Still respect he deserves ahead of return with Barnet

Former Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still returns to Victoria Road with Barnet on Saturday (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Martin wants Romford to start 2019 with home comforts over Grays

Romford's Harry Daly passes the ball (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists