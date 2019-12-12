Harold Hill road set for £70,000 safety upgrade including new zebra crossing and mini roundabout

Picture: Google Maps

A busy Harold Hill road that has seen 36 accidents in the last five years looks set for a safety upgrade under new plans put forward by Havering Council.

A stretch of Hilldene Avenue looks set to get a £70,000 overhaul, paid for by Transport for London (TfL), following a public consultation on the local authority's Casualty Reduction Programme.

The proposals include a new pedestrian refuge between the two junctions of Charlbury Crescent, an upgraded pelican crossing by Hilldene Close, and a new zebra crossing and the creation of a mini roundabout at the junction of Edenhall Road - outside the former Pompadours pub.

Havering Council's highways advisory committee is due to discuss the proposals at a town hall meeting on Tuesday, December 17.

Traffic surveys conducted by council officers found that in peak periods up to 1,200 vehicles per hour travel down it, with speeds as high as 50mph regularly recorded on the 30mph street.

Analysis of the council and emergency services records found that a total of 36 personal injury collisions had occurred there inside a five year period.

Of those, five were serious; nine involved pedestrians; 12 involved children and nine occurred during hours of darkness.

Around 150 letters were sent by post to the area affected by the scheme, and the emergency services, bus companies, ward councillors and cycling representatives were also approached.

In total four written responses were received - two were residents raising general queries about the proposals, while the other two were a resident and a cycling representative writing to express support for the scheme.

Some residents had also indicated they believed speed cameras to be a better solution, while others expressed opinions on specific locations some of the measures should be installed.

The committee is also due to discuss traffic calming measures on Hornchurch's Dury Falls estate - where it hopes to implement a blanket 20mph speed limit - as well as the area around Mead School in Harold Hill and Rainham Road through Elm Park and South Hornchurch.