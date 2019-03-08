Search

Advanced search

Poll

High Court grants temporary injunction against illegal Traveller camps in Havering

PUBLISHED: 11:09 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 18 September 2019

Police at the car park where travellers have forced the closure of Tesco at Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Police at the car park where travellers have forced the closure of Tesco at Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A temporary ban against unauthorised encampments and known individuals linked to anti-social behaviour on Traveller camps in Havering has been granted by the High Court.

Mr Justice Pepperall announced the decision on Havering Council's application to the High Court on Wednesday, September 11.

The order forbids people from setting up camp on land without permission from the land owner or Havering Council.

A power of arrest was granted with the injuction which means that if the named individuals in the injunction disobey the order, they may be held in contempt of court.

Offenders could be imprisoned, fined or have their assets seized.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: "We have seen the issue of unauthorised traveller encampments continue within the borough on both public and privately owned land.

"We are pleased to have been granted this temporary injunction while we await a final decision and we will look to use this in the most effective way."

A map of the sites included in Havering's injunction against unauthorised encampments. Picture: Havering CouncilA map of the sites included in Havering's injunction against unauthorised encampments. Picture: Havering Council

An increasing number of unlawful camps in the borough led Havering Council to apply for the injunction.

Council officers identified 260 vulnerable sites across the borough including parks and opening spaces, and they deployed nearly 600 injunction notices to ensure that the ban would be legally enforceable for the next three years.

Cllr White added: "[The injunction] will allow us to prevent the unauthorised encampments on over 200 sites in the borough, including against known individuals."

"It will help us tackle the wider problem and activities that are often associated with the issue, such as fly tipping, littering and anti-social behaviour to help protect our residents and local businesses."

Speaking at a crime and disorder meeting at Havering Council, Robert Harper, Havering's interim enforcement group manager, told councillors about the lengthy process of the application.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "Every time we get these illegal incursions it creates an awful lot of disruption and turmoil within our communities and an awful lot of work for our officers.

"We presented [in court] on behalf of the borough, evidence going back two or three years.

"Over the last two months we had a seven week period in July and August where we suffered 14 unlawful encampments with quite a few of them in the Harold Hill area.

"They exploited the current situation and just hopped from one spot to another."

Mr Harper noted that there are different types of encampments with some of them linked to organised fly-tipping that can lead to "serious damage" for the environment and cost hundreds of thousands pounds for the authority to clear.

Havering's application to the court was delayed when it was revealed that Bromley Council's application for an injunction had failed.

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie LouiseA group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

As a result of a legal challenge from the campaign group London Gypsies and Travellers (LGT), the judge refused to grant the injunction and instead made a more limited injunction preventing people from fly-tipping.

Havering Council's application involved a lengthy process of posting 87 different documents for each of the 260 sites which amounts to more than 20,000 pieces of documentation.

Mr Harper told the councillors: "We would like to put on record our thanks to inspector Rob McElroy.

"Whenever there has been an opportunity for the police to step in they have been really robust about it and it has made a big difference.

"We're confident in the strength of our case."

A court date has yet to be set for the final hearing.

Visit havering.gov.uk/encampmentinjunction to find out more.

Related articles

Most Read

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Dozens of firefighters tackling roof fire in Romford road

Firefighters were called to Epping Close, Romford at 8.28am to reports of a roof alight.

Long read: What the Recorder learned out on police patrol with the officers of Operation Gambler

Recorder chief reporter Matt Clemenson joined officers from the Metropolitan and Essex Police services for Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Dagenham scout Jodie Chesney fatally stabbed in Harold Hill was a ‘blameless individual’ caught up drug dealers’ quarrel, court told

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

‘I was on autopilot’: Queen’s Hospital lead nurse saves life of motorist suffering heart attack on day off

Lead nurse for emergency care and acute medicine at BHRUT Jack Stevens. Picture: BHRUT

Most Read

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Dozens of firefighters tackling roof fire in Romford road

Firefighters were called to Epping Close, Romford at 8.28am to reports of a roof alight.

Long read: What the Recorder learned out on police patrol with the officers of Operation Gambler

Recorder chief reporter Matt Clemenson joined officers from the Metropolitan and Essex Police services for Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Dagenham scout Jodie Chesney fatally stabbed in Harold Hill was a ‘blameless individual’ caught up drug dealers’ quarrel, court told

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

‘I was on autopilot’: Queen’s Hospital lead nurse saves life of motorist suffering heart attack on day off

Lead nurse for emergency care and acute medicine at BHRUT Jack Stevens. Picture: BHRUT

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch boss Stimson is lauding comfortable win at Carshalton as the best yet

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch celebrates his goal during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Isthmian League: Witham Town 1 Romford 1

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

High Court grants temporary injunction against illegal Traveller camps in Havering

Police at the car park where travellers have forced the closure of Tesco at Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Hornchurch apprentice wins trophy for London at National Apprenticeship Awards

L-R: Steve Latus from the National Apprenticeship Service, Sophie Barrett andTim Powell from the London Fire Brigade. Picture: National Apprenticeship Service

Bulldozers move in to Hornchurch

Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation. Picture: Havering Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists