Havering Interfaith Forum helps Jewish residents celebrate Yom Kippur at borough's Islamic Cultural Centre

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 October 2019

The Havering Islamic Cultural Centre in Waterloo Road, Romford marked Yom Kippuer with a special event on October 9. Picture: Sidra Naeem

The Havering Islamic Cultural Centre in Waterloo Road, Romford marked Yom Kippuer with a special event on October 9. Picture: Sidra Naeem

Havering residents of all religions came together earlier this month to help Jewish residents celebrate Yom Kippur.

Wednesday, October 9, marked the Jewish festival of Yom Kippur, and to mark the occasion the Havering Interfaith Forum (HIFF) took part in a celebratory meal organised by the Havering Islamic Cultural Centre (HICC) to help Jewish residents break their 24-hour fast.

After the delicious, multicultural buffet, two talks were delivered.

Tariq Mahmood, vice chairman of both HICC and HIFF, spoke on behalf of the Muslim community about Ashura which is the day Muslims fast to mark the parting of the Sea by Moses.

The Rabbi from the Havering Synagogue, Lee Sunderland, spoke on behalf of the Jewish community about Yom Kippur which is the day that Jews fast for the atonement of sins.

The evening ended with a Happy Yom Kippur cake being cut by both speakers.

A spokesman for the HIFF said: "The evening was a fantastic unity of both faiths celebrating the similarities of both religions."

