Hertfordshire driver who has 'never been to Romford' receives hundreds of pounds worth of fines after number plate cloned

Lindsey Weedon, from Hertfordshire, has been receiving fines from Havering Council after a driver in the Romford area cloned her licence plate. Picture: Lindsey Weedon Lindsey Weedon

A driver who has "never been to Romford" is appealing for help in finding someone in the area who has cloned her number plate, after receiving hundreds of pounds worth of fines.

Since last year, Lindsey Weedon, 32, from St Albans, in Hertfordshire, has received a number of letters informing her that her licence plate had been caught on camera in Romford for driving offences and that she is to pay a £130 fine each time.

The only thing is, she has never stepped foot in the borough.

"I had to Google Romford when I got the first fine", Lindsey said.

"I was really shocked, because I've never been to Romford so it didn't make any sense.

"I haven't had to pay any money since I've explained it each time I've received one but I don't want to keep going through this process.

"Whoever has my number plate needs to be stopped."

Lindsey, who owns a Black Seat Ibiza, has received fines from Havering Council after the driver with the same licence plate, who appears to be in a silver people carrier, made illegal right turns which were caught on camera.

She also received letters from Barking and Dagenham Council and the City of London for driving in a bus lane.

Cabinet member for environment, Councillor Osman Dervish said: "We have every sympathy with Miss Weedon and fully appreciate this must be very distressing for her.

"We are aware of the situation, having been in contact with her and can confirm she will not be pursued in respect of the fines incurred.

"The PCN letters are generated by an automated system and can only be stopped when the cloned vehicle has been taken off the road by police or alternatively Miss Weedon can contact the DVLA directly and request to change her registration plate.

"Whoever has cloned the vehicle is committing a crime and we hope that they are found and the issue is resolved for Miss Weedon as soon as possible."

A police spokesman has advised that residents should contact police, the company that issued the fine and the DVLA if this happens.

The licence plate number is LM60 XGB.

If you have any information, email lindseyweedon11@hotmail.com