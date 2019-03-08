Remembrance Day 2019: Veterans, youth groups and residents pay tribute to fallen soldiers in Upminster

Hundreds of residents joined a Remembrance Day parade through the streets of Upminster on Sunday, November 10.

The Essex Caledonian Band from the Upminster branch of the Royal British Legion led the Remembrance Day parade at 10.40am.

This was followed by a service at the war memorial in Corbets Tey Road.

Keiron Trebilcoe, trustee of the Hornchurch Drum & Trumpet corps, told the Recorder: "It was a well attended event with many local youth groups and veterans joining hundreds of local people in the march.

"Once again the weather was lovely and bright for the remembrance service.

"The Last post played by Richard Sawyer from the Hornchurch Drum & Trumpet Corps and the two-minute silence was observed by all as the banners and flags of the legion and other gathered groups were lowered."