Remembrance Day 2019: Veterans, youth groups and residents pay tribute to fallen soldiers in Upminster

PUBLISHED: 14:09 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 13 November 2019

Senior bulger Richard Sawyer from the Hornchurch Drum & Trumpet Corps band at the Upminster Remembrance Day service. Picture: Keiron Trebilcoe

Senior bulger Richard Sawyer from the Hornchurch Drum & Trumpet Corps band at the Upminster Remembrance Day service. Picture: Keiron Trebilcoe

Hundreds of residents joined a Remembrance Day parade through the streets of Upminster on Sunday, November 10.

L-R: Keith Steadman, senior bulger Richard Sawyer and Alex Smith at the Upminster Remembrance Day service. Picture: Keiron TrebilcoeL-R: Keith Steadman, senior bulger Richard Sawyer and Alex Smith at the Upminster Remembrance Day service. Picture: Keiron Trebilcoe

The Essex Caledonian Band from the Upminster branch of the Royal British Legion led the Remembrance Day parade at 10.40am.

This was followed by a service at the war memorial in Corbets Tey Road.

Keiron Trebilcoe, trustee of the Hornchurch Drum & Trumpet corps, told the Recorder: "It was a well attended event with many local youth groups and veterans joining hundreds of local people in the march.

Upminster's Remembrance Day service on Sunday, November 10. Picture: @SgtBargus262Upminster's Remembrance Day service on Sunday, November 10. Picture: @SgtBargus262

"Once again the weather was lovely and bright for the remembrance service.

"The Last post played by Richard Sawyer from the Hornchurch Drum & Trumpet Corps and the two-minute silence was observed by all as the banners and flags of the legion and other gathered groups were lowered."

