Trainees with learning disabilities in tears after burglars once again break into Romford cafe

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 30 May 2019

Jackson's Cafe, High Street, Romford, has been broken into again. Picture: Tracey Brennan

Jackson's Cafe, High Street, Romford, has been broken into again. Picture: Tracey Brennan

Tracey Brennan

People with learning disabilities who are employed at a cafe were left "distressed" after another break-in.

Jackson's Cafe, High Street, Romford, fell victim once again to burglars who kicked in a window to gain entry sometime after 10pm on Tuesday, May 28.

Manager Tracey Brennan says she first knew something was wrong yesterday morning, Wednesday, May 29, when she was walking over to the cafe and a passer-by said police were waiting for her outside the business.

"It's dreadful to have this happen to us again", she said.

"I came and spoke to police and then the trainees started turning up and they were really distressed, some of them were crying.

"For autistic people, danger and trust are huge on their radar and to have another break-in is making it difficult for them to feel safe and secure at the cafe.

"I just feel so numb and frustrated."

Jackson's Cafe, which is supported by The Camden Society, has been open in Romford since around 1993 where they offer 40 training places every week to people with learning disabilities.

Over the years, the cafe has helped hundreds through a two-year NVQ course teaching skills such as food preparation and working front of house.

Two years ago, the glass door had been shattered by burglars who stop the tip box and the safe that was ripped out of the wall which contained around £1,200.

The community also got behind the cafe in 2016 when a fire broke out, destroying a lot of its equipment.

Since the last burglary, Jackson's Cafe ramped up its security so was lucky that nothing was stolen.

However, the cafe has had to pay out to fix the window as well as to once again improve its security.

Tracey: "We can't continue like this, something's got to give.

"We need CCTV in this area to help protect the shops in the High Street.

"But you know us, we won't let this bring us down for long.

"We'll pick ourselves up again, get the trainees back in and carry on."

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Nigel Farage at a Leave Means Leave rally at Central Hall in London. He has shown support for a no-deal Brexit. Picture: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Firefighters spend four hours tackling blaze at Romford shop after discarded cigarette sets rubbish on fire

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the blaze in London Road on Friday night. Picture: Kayleigh Walker

Jordan Douherty murder: 17-year-old sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for killing boy by Collier Row community centre

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police

