Remembrance Day 2019: Hornchurch pays its respects during 'incredibly moving' parade and memorial service

Hornchurch held a parade through the town centre and memorial service at St Andrew's Church to mark Remembrance Day 2019. Picture: Matt Clemenson Archant

Hundreds of Hornchurch residents turned out in crisp November sunshine this morning to honour the memories of generations of service men and women who have given their lives for our country.

Led by the Romford Drum & Trumpet Corps, a parade travelled along Hornchurch High Street before a poignant service at the war memorial outside St Andrew's Church.

Members of the local police, local ambulance service, a number of cadet units and councillors - including the borough's deputy mayor, councillor John Mylod - then lay wreaths at the monument while the band played Abide With Me.

Once the parade had reach St Andrew's Church, the service began with a timely reminder from a member of the Royal British Legion of why, as a country, we continue to pay our respects on this day.

She told the hundreds of people assembled there: "This year I would like to ask you all to remember the families - the mothers and the fathers, the sisters and the brothers - who lost their loved ones in wars and conflicts.

"Let us honour them, along with our illustrious heroes."

Rev Barry Hobson, who has been the church's vicar since 2007, then led a short service to commemorate those Hornchurch residents who have lost their life in service, and prayed for men and women serving in the armed services today.

He said: "Today is a national and international day of Remembrance. A day of mourning, that as humanity we have through the ages caused death and destruction and lasting wounds that are hard to heal.

"This is a day of Remembrance, a day of thankfulness for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom of generations to comes.

"This is a day of Remembrance, a day of hope that we can do all that we can to begin to remove conflict, and look for peace."

London Assembly member for Havering and Redbridge, Keith Prince, was one of the dignitaries to lay a wreath during the ceremony.

Speaking afterwards, he told the Recorder: "It was really incredibly moving. This is my first time taking part in Remembrance here at Hornchurch, because there are so many Remembrance services across the two boroughs I serve, but I must say it was excellent.

"The weather was great, the turnout was brilliant and what a fantastic military band."