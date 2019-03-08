Passengers taken on trip back in time as rare underground train passes through Barking, Dagenham and Upminster

The 1938-Stock underground train took passengers on a trip back in time yesterday. Photo: Simon Pool Photo: Simon Pool

Train enthusiasts were taken back in time on a beautifully restored art-deco underground train that passed through Barking, Dagenham, West Ham and finished in Upminster.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 1938-Stock at Upminster station. Photo: Simon Pool The 1938-Stock at Upminster station. Photo: Simon Pool

Yesterday (Sunday, March 17) passengers were giving a taste of train travel in the 70s and 80s as the 1938 Tube stock went on non-stopping journeys along the District, Hammersmith and City, Metropolitan and Piccadilly lines.

Setting off at Northfields at 10.10am the 1938-Stock passed through Acton Town, Turnham Green, Hammersmith, West Kensington, Earl’s Court, Gloucester Road, South Kensington, Embankment, Mansion House, Tower Hill, Aldgate East, Whitechapel, West Ham, Plaistow, Barking, Dagenham East and arriving at Upminster around 11.40am.

The vintage train has a beautiful art-deco interior. Photo: Simon Pool The vintage train has a beautiful art-deco interior. Photo: Simon Pool

When it was introduced, the 1938-Stock was the most advanced electric tube train in the world.

All motors and electrical equipment were housed beneath the floor and despite experiments with streamlining, the new trains were given flat fronts.

The 1938-Stock at Acton Town. Photo: Simon Pool The 1938-Stock at Acton Town. Photo: Simon Pool

Both these features allowed greater numbers of passengers to be carried in each car.

The last 38-stock retired from service in 1988, six weeks short of 50 years service.

The 1938-Stock passing through Acton. Photo: Simon Pool The 1938-Stock passing through Acton. Photo: Simon Pool

This car travelled more than one million miles in its 40 years service on the Northern Line.

Train Youtuber, Simon Pool, 33, travelled down from Staffordshire to jump on the vintage train journey, and said it was the “best I’ve ever been on.”

He told the Recorder: “I really enjoyed it because it wasn’t too busy, and the decor within the train is exactly how it used to be.

“Myself and fellow Youtuber KimGhostStn went on the same journey last month, and because we enjoyed it so much we decided to do it again when we heard about it.

“Yesterday was the best journey I’ve ever been on, and I’d definitely do it again, maybe not straight again but in a few months.

“I understand because of changes on the signalling system they aren’t going to be able to run the 1938 train on those lines anymore, so I think this could be the last few times the trains run.”