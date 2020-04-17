Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Heritage: Lockdown cabin fever? Let your imagination take wings in Havering skies

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 April 2020

St George's Hospital, Hornchurch. Picture: John Hercock

St George's Hospital, Hornchurch. Picture: John Hercock

Archant

Maybe there’s an old photo that’s right up your street, says Professor Ged Martin

As you’d guess, the Aerofilms company took photographs from planes. But they weren’t vertical, map-like shots, but snaps taken at fly-around angles.

You can see them on www.britainfromabove.org.uk.

Aerofilms first flew over Romford in 1920. The old courthouse at the west end of the Market is clearly visible. It was swept away in the 1930s.

There were fields near the town centre. Mawney Road and Junction Road stand out, but Marshalls Park was still green space.

Air views of Rainham Creek factories in 1921 glimpse the empty South Hornchurch countryside beyond.

In 1927, Aerofilms buzzed Gidea Park’s original “garden suburb”, built around 1910. The zigzag bend in Heath Drive makes a good marker.

The concrete strip of the newly engineered Eastern Avenue (A12) crosses the background, but there’s no sign of Rise Park.

Near Gidea Park station, the first houses were under construction in Fairholme Avenue. A short finger of Repton Avenue stuck into the fields, but was blocked by a huge pond. Compton Avenue was a hedgerow. Carlton Road didn’t exist.

In 1934, Aerofilms visited Upminster, flying along Waldegrave Gardens. Rectory Gardens in Cranham looked like a sore thumb shoved between two railway lines, too new for gardens to have softened its outlines.

In 1938, St George’s Hospital in Hornchurch received a visit. Suttons Primary and Sanders School stand in lonely grandeur surrounded by fields.

You may also want to watch:

A search for “Clockhouse Lane” brings up striking airviews of Collier Row in 1948.

In 1951, aerial photographs captured the building of Harold Hill. Straight Road is easily spotted. Gooshays farmhouse, later sadly destroyed by vandals, still presided over the bend in Gooshays Drive.

Builders were working on Hilldene Avenue and North Hill Drive. Harold Wood remained attractively semi-rural.

Rainham examples also include Rainham in Kent, while unluckily Cranham and Wennington films aren’t ours, but showed namesake places elsewhere. Type “Brentwood” in to the East Anglian Film Archive (http://www.eafa.org.uk/search.aspx) and you’ll find footage from Maylands aerodrome, Romford’s proto-Heathrow – near today’s A12/M25 junction.

A pilot sent to film Brentwood’s Selo factory soon got bored, flying to Gallows Corner roundabout after four minutes. It was a square-about in those days, and there was almost no traffic.

Nowadays “picture postcard” describes a pretty place. But sixty years ago, people used postcards like emails today, to send simple messages. (Stamps were cheaper then!) The Francis Frith website (https://www.francisfrith.com/) is packed with surprises. Postcards show (among other places) Rush Green Road, Harwood Avenue in Ardleigh Green and Elm Park’s Warren Drive. Not a thatched cottage in sight! With 230 views of Romford and Hornchurch, your home may there.

There are more than 50 postcards of Rainham, 11 of Ardleigh Green, but only two – delightful Victorian cameos – of Collier Row. Elm Park and Emerson Park are included with Romford and Hornchurch.

Log in and send an e-card to greet your friends. Add a personal email to assure them it’s not a scam.

ArtUK (artuk.org) plans to provide thumbnails of every piece of public art in Britain. The “Romford” hits are pretty random, but they include paintings of Romford Market by Louis Bruhl in 1891, and Edith Garner in 1917. There’s a cheerful portrait of Albert Dyer, a local publican about to call closing time. He was mayor of Romford in 1944-45.

Glance at two local artists. Chadwell Heath painter Henry Glindoni was born plain Glindon, but thought he’d sell more pictures if he sounded Italian. Most of his work is embarrassing – historical scenes of laughing cavaliers and gentlemen in powdered wigs.

But Glindoni painted one attractive landscape, of a hay wagon at Marks Gate windmill in Whalebone Lane North – harvest time in bygone Collier Row.

Alfred Bennett Bamford was born in Eastern Road, Romford in 1857. His 100 Essex scenes are very romanticised – the sun always shines and people hang about without a care in the world. But maybe we need a bit of escapism right now.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Daughter praises ‘amazing’ Queen’s Hospital and community following mum’s death after contracting Covid-19

Frances Nolan, 82, who died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Nolan family

Coronavirus lockdown showed Romford MP how modern life is damaging nature

Andrew Rosindell MP said coronavirus lockdown had led him to reacquaint himself with Romford's beauty spots. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

Body found near Tower Bridge thought to be missing Romford man

Arwinder Singh went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Shop owner ‘worried’ after Hornchurch supermarket vandalised twice during coronavirus crisis

Damage to the shop front of International Supermarket in High St, Hornchurch, after the incident on April 11. Picture: Mehmet Oztas

Havering’s air pollution increases coronavirus risk

The biggest cause of London's deadly air pollution is road traffic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Daughter praises ‘amazing’ Queen’s Hospital and community following mum’s death after contracting Covid-19

Frances Nolan, 82, who died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Nolan family

Coronavirus lockdown showed Romford MP how modern life is damaging nature

Andrew Rosindell MP said coronavirus lockdown had led him to reacquaint himself with Romford's beauty spots. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

Body found near Tower Bridge thought to be missing Romford man

Arwinder Singh went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Shop owner ‘worried’ after Hornchurch supermarket vandalised twice during coronavirus crisis

Damage to the shop front of International Supermarket in High St, Hornchurch, after the incident on April 11. Picture: Mehmet Oztas

Havering’s air pollution increases coronavirus risk

The biggest cause of London's deadly air pollution is road traffic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 18

Portugal players celebrate during the Euro 2016 Final at the Stade de France, Paris

Coronavirus: Return no clearer says West Ham’s Brady

West Ham United vice-chariman Karren Brady with husband Paul Peschisolido in the stands before a match at London Stadium

Essex groundsman hoping for green shoots of recovery

Essex head groudsman Stuart Kerrison takes spectators on a tour of the square during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

Coronavirus: WSL ‘could be concluded at neutral venues’

FA WSL signage on display at Boreham Wood's Meadow Park ground (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Doctor Prakash Naik describes the coronavirus frontline as
Drive 24